Horn and Rockwall-Heath entered Friday with matching undefeated records, but only one would walk off the court with a zero in the loss column.
After a wild, back-and-forth affair, it was the Jaguars who were able to move to 6-0 with a 63-61 victory in double overtime to move into sole possession of first place in 10-6A.
(For more on this game, see https://starlocalmedia.com/mesquitenews/sports/in-the-clutch-jaguars-take-over-first-place-with-double-overtime-win-over-rockwall-heath/article_be12766a-7bd5-11ec-9766-2bf38981de16.html)
Mesquite (2-4) was hoping to create a three-way tie for third place, but Rockwall (4-2) had other ideas as it pulled away for a 64-36 victory.
The Yellowjackets opened the game on a 13-5 run, but the Skeeters hung around in the second quarter to give them a chance.
But Rockwall took control in the second half, outscoring Mesquite 38-20 to secure the win.
Kaden Shelburne led a quartet of Yellowjackets in double figures with 13 points, David Chang and Brennan Ray each tallied 11 and Caden Marshall added 10.
Donovan Willis paced the Skeeters with 10 points, with Sam Ford and Jay White adding eight and five, respectively.
Also on Friday, Skyline (1-5) notched its first district win, posting a 66-63 victory over Tyler Legacy (0-6).
On Tuesday, Mesquite will host Horn, North Mesquite (3-3) returns to action after its bye with a road date at Rockwall-Heath and Rockwall heads East to take on Tyler Legacy.
