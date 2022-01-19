Though the early stages of the 10-6A season, Horn and Rockwall-Heath have appeared to be on a collision course.
And as fate would have it, the teams were not slated until their head-to-head battle until the final day of the first half of the district season.
Both teams did their parts on Tuesday to set up a showdown of heavyweights, but it was not easy.
The Jaguars got all they wanted from North Mesquite, who has district title dreams of its own, but was able to pull out a 58-51 overtime victory on Tuesday to improve to 5-0.
It was a back-and-forth affair between the two rivals.
The Stallions (3-3) edged out to an early three-point lead and were still up 23-21 at halftime.
Horn came out firing in the third quarter, outscoring North Mesquite 18-10 to surge in front, but the Stallions answered in the fourth, holding a 15-9 advantage to tie it at 48-48 to force overtime.
The extra frame belonged to the Jaguars, who outscored North Mesquite 10-3 to claim the win.
Yai Koinyang had a big game for Horn with 22 points, Sean Moning scored 18 and Bryson Smith was also in double figures with 10. The Stallions were led by Jalan Hicks with 20 points, with Tamorrian Grigsby and Corey Love each adding eight.
Mesquite earned its first district victory on Friday and it liked the feeling so much it went out and did it again, improving to 2-3 with a 43-35 win over Skyline.
The Skeeters got off to a big start with a 13-4 run and were up by 13 at halftime. While the Raiders made a second-half push, Mesquite was able to do what it needed down the stretch.
Donovan Willis led the Skeeters with 14 points, Sam Ford had 12 and Kamran Howard added six. The Raiders got 16 points from Chris Ramirez and six from Treyvon Jenkins.
Rockwall-Heath kept pace with Horn with a 52-35 victory over rival Rockwall.
Kyler Courtney tallied 15 points, Tylar Hankamer had 12 and Hehki Johnson added 10 for the Hawks, who raced to a 24-12 halftime lead and then pulled away from the Yellowjackets (3-2) down the stretch.
Rockwall got 10 points from Brennan Ray, eight from Caden Marshall and five from Dylan Gilbert.
Friday’s battle for first place is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Horn. Mesquite could really shake up the middle of the standings when it plays at Rockwall looking for its third straight win, while Skyline hosts Tyler Legacy in a clash of teams looking for their first district victory.
