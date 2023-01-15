Horn returned to action after its district bye and it was a successful return as it posted a 61-52 victory over Royse City on Friday
That win allowed the Jaguars to improve to 3-1 and move into a tie for second place with Rockwall, which notched a 64-48 win over Tyler Legacy.
It was just a four-point game at the half, but the Yellowjackets outscored the Raiders 32-20 during the final two quarters to pull away.
Dylan Gilbert and Jayden Sea tallied 15 and 14 points, respectfully, for Rockwall, while Nick Vasso led all scorers with 16 points for Tyler Legacy.
Rockwall-Heath (4-0) remained undefeated and alone in first place, but it was not easy, after a hard-fought 56-52 victory over North Forney (2-2) in double overtime.
Kyler Courtney had 17 points and Kaiden Adams added 15 for the Hawks.
The first half of the 10-6A season comes to a close on Tuesday, with Horn going on the road to take on North Forney. Mesquite (0-4) returns to action after its bye to host Tyler Legacy and Rockwall is at home to welcome crosstown rival Rockwall-Heath in a big game.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson.
