HORN BOYS BASKETBALL JORDAN WILLIAMS
Devin Hasson dhasson@starlocalmedia.com

Horn returned to action after its district bye and it was a successful return as it posted a 61-52 victory over Royse City on Friday

That win allowed the Jaguars to improve to 3-1 and move into a tie for second place with Rockwall, which notched a 64-48 win over Tyler Legacy.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments