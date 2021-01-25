No team was able to make it through the first half of the 10-6A season unscathed, but Horn emerged as the team to catch on Friday after a 56-43 victory over Mesquite.
The Jaguars improve to 6-1 and have a one-game lead over Tyler Legacy (5-2) and Rockwall-Heath (5-2).
The Red Raiders stayed a game back with a solid 51-47 victory over Rockwall, who dropped to 4-2.
Tyler Legacy trailed by five early on, but battled back to tie it at the end of three quarters and then did enough down the stretch to claim the win behind 17 points from Nate Noland, 13 from Jaylon Spencer and 11 from Matt Wadell.
Logan Hutton led the Yellowjackets with 15 points, followed by Colby Stone with 11 and Kaden Shelburne with 10.
Rockwall-Heath notched a 66-46 victory over North Mesquite.
The Stallions hung tough early on, but the Hawks outscored them 35-15 during the middle frames.
Chandler Dickinson had another huge game with 31 points for Rockwall-Heath, with Grant Windels chipping in with 11.
North Mesquite got 12 points from Shamar Strain, 11 from Cordale Russell and 10 from Eduardo Rivas.
First place will be on the line on Tuesday when Horn travels East to take on Tyler Legacy, while Mesquite (1-4) hosts North Mesquite (0-7) in a crosstown rivalry game.
