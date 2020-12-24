Horn has taken some lumps during a tough non-district scheduled, but it served its purpose and had them ready to go for the start of the 10-6A season, as the Jaguars rolled to a 64-44 victory over crosstown rival Mesquite on Tuesday.
Horn (5-10) came out of the blocks quickly, opening the game on a 24-9 run to take command. While the game evened out from there, with the Skeeters (2-7) playing relatively even, the early deficit proved to be too much to overcome.
The Jaguars got a balanced scoring attack that included 12 points from Yai Koinyang and nine each from Nathan Lee and Bryson Smith.
North Mesquite had one off quarter and it could not recover as Rockwall-Heath went on to a 63-44 victory in the district opener for both teams.
The Stallions (5-8) were down only four after one quarter, but the Hawks outscored them 21-10 in the second to open a 37-22 advantage.
North Mesquite never let them get too far away, but were also unable to make a dent in the deficit in the second half.
Kai Howard had a nice game for the Stallions with 18 points, while Cordale Russell and Dalan Hicks added nine and six points respectively.
Chandler Dickinson had a huge night for Rockwall-Heath, pouring in 31 points, with Isaac Gray and Clayton Schroepfer each chipping in with eight.
Tyler Legacy put together a strong early-season resume that earned it a spot in the state rankings, but Rockwall was not impressed, and the Yellowjackets were able to take the teams’ 10-6A opener with a 48-44 victory.
The game remained tight throughout.
Rockwall (6-6) led by one after the first quarter and held a slim 23-20 advantage at halftime. The Red Raiders (9-2) cut it to one at the end of three quarters, but the Yellowjackets did enough down the stretch to hold on for the win.
Logan Hutton paced Rockwall with 13 points, with Colby Stone and Jamal Wiley adding 11 and nine points, respectively. Tyler Legacy got 16 points from Teon Erwin, 10 from Jaylon Spencer and nine from Will Mitchell.
The district schedule will be put on hold until 2021, with the next round of games slated for Jan. 2. The city’s oldest rivalry will be renewed when North Mesquite hosts Mesquite, Horn will also be at home against Tyler Legacy and Skyline will open its 10-6A season with a road game at Rockwall.
