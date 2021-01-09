North Mesquite is one of the few teams to have played a full district slate, but its search for its first 10-6A victory continues after a 57-43 loss to Skyline on Friday.
The Stallions (0-4) hung around and gave themselves a chance to win, as they were down only 43-38 heading to the fourth quarter, but the Raiders (1-1) closed the game on a 14-5 run to earn their first district win.
Kai Howard had a big game for North Mesquite with 22 points, Dalan Hicks was in double figures with 10 and Shamar Strain chipped in with five. Skyline got 22 points from Xavier Rhodes and 11 from Treyvon Jenkins.
Rockwall-Heath (2-0) remained undefeated in district play with a 67-48 win against Tyler Legacy.
The difference was the first half, when the Hawks jumped on the Red Raiders from the start, outscoring them 37-21 during the first two quarters.
Chandler Dickinson was the catalyst, as he put together a huge game with 36 points. Isaac Gray was also in double figures for Rockwall-Heath with 14 points, while Tyler Legacy got 15 points from Matt Wade, 11 from Teon Erwin and 10 from Jaylon Spencer.
If all goes according to plan, Mesquite will return to action on Tuesday with a road game at Tyler Legacy, North Mesquite will play at Rockwall and Horn has the night off with its bye.
