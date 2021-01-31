There are still two weeks left in the regular season, but there will be no drama in regards to the battle for the playoff berths, as those four spots have already been claimed.
The district title, however, is a completely different matter, as four teams are separated by a half-game at the top of the standings.
The top four teams all picked up victories on Friday and Saturday.
Horn improved to 7-2 with a 60-47 victory over Skyline and the Jaguars are joined in first place by Tyler Legacy who picked up a 82-59 win over North Mesquite.
The Stallions hung tough early on, but the Red Raiders opened a 41-26 lead by halftime and were able to pull away from there.
Tyler Legacy had four players in double figures, as Matt Wade scored 23 points, Jaylon Spencer had 17 and Teon Erwin and Will Mitchell added 14 and 10, respectively. North Mesquite got 16 points each from Dalan Hicks and Kai Howard and 11 from Shamar Strain.
Mesquite had a tough weekend with Rockwall ISD, falling to Rockwall-Heath on Friday and Rockwall on Saturday.
The Hawks raced to a 31-10 halftime lead and never looked back in a 66-40 victory, as Chandler Dickinson scored 23 points and Clayton Schroepfer had 22. The Skeeters got 14points from Jederris Carr, seven from Kovin Bruce and six each from Jayrin Wadley and Dus Souleimane.
Less than 24 hours later, Mesquite dropped a 54-31 decision to Rockwall.
It was a similar story, as the Yellowjackets got off to a good start in claiming a 27-13 lead at the break and were able to maintain that advantage until the end.
Jamal Wiley scored 11 points, Logan Hutton had 10 and Barrett Riebock added seven for Rockwall, while the Skeeters got 12 points from Carr and nine from Nazir Hollingsworth.
The battle for the top spot in 10-6A will be entertaining over the next two weeks and Tuesday offers a pair of huge games as Rockwall hosts Horn and Rockwall-Heath heads East to face Tyler Legacy.
