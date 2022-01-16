It has been a tough start to the 10-6A season for Mesquite, but their fortunes might be changing as it picked up its first district victory with a 54-41 win over Tyler Legacy on Friday.
The Skeeters (1-3) took out some of their frustrations from the start, opening the game on a 17-5 run and racing to a 28-10 halftime lead.
The Raiders made a slight push in the third quarter, but Mesquite bounced back with 19 points in the fourth to put it away.
Donovan Willis paced the Skeeters with 18 points, Sam Ford had 15 and Josh Williams chipped in with six. Nick Vasso scored 13 points and Drew Hunter had 11 for Tyler Legacy (0-5).
North Mesquite (3-2) saw its three-game district winning streak come to an end with a hard-fought 56-50 loss to Rockwall. The game went back-and-forth, with the Stallions leading at the end of three quarters, but the Yellowjackets closed the game on a 15-6 run to move into third place at 3-1.
Horn took a 4-0 record into its bye on Friday and was joined atop the standings by Rockwall-Heath, who moved into a tie for first place with a 58-44 victory over Skyline.
The Raiders actually led by four after one quarter, but the Hawks responded with a 20-8 run in the second and steadily pulled away from there behind 13 points from Tylar Hanmaker and 11 each from Hekhi Johnson and Kyler Courtney.
Skyline got 16 points from Chris Ramirez and 11 from Sydnei Pruitt.
Tuesday will feature a pair of match-ups between top-four teams when North Mesquite hosts Horn and Rockwall is at Rockwall-Heath, while Mesquite looks to build on its first win with a home date against Skyline.
