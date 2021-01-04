Mesquite did not get off to the best of starts to the season, but they found the turning of the calendar to their liking, as they opened 2021 with a 60-48 victory over North Mesquite on Saturday.
The Skeeters set the tone from the opening tip, using a 18-5 run in the first quarter to take control.
The game was relatively even from that point as the Stallions settled in, but they were unable to mount a serious charge.
Jayrin Wadley led Mesquite with 16 points, LaDavian Younger scored 12 and Kane Magera was also in double figures with 11.
North Mesquite, who fell to 0-2 in district, got 17 points from Dalan Hicks, 11 from Shamar Strain and nine from Kai Howard.
Horn had its eyes on a 2-0 start, but Tyler Legacy was able to rally for a 63-56 victory on Saturday.
The Jaguars trailed early on, but used a 23-9 run in the second quarter to take a 37-28 halftime lead.
The Red Raiders regrouped from there, though, getting back to within two heading to the fourth quarter and then closing on a 16-7 spurt.
Rockwall is the lone team at 2-0 after a 46-35 win over Skyline.
The Yellowjackets shut the Raiders out in the opening quarter and led 18-11 at halftime. Rockwall never opened it up, but it also kept Skyline at arm’s length the rest of the way to secure the win.
Bryndyn Humphrey and Caden Marshall each scored 10 points for the Yellowjackets, while Xavier Rhodes and Treyvon Jenkins each tallied 12 for Skyline.
The 10-6A season is scheduled to resume on Tuesday, with Mesquite hosting Rockwall-Heath and North Mesquite and Horn going on the road to play Tyler Legacy and Skyline, respectively.
