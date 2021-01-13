Tuesday was supposed to feature a full slate of 10-6A games, but as has been the norm of late, there were some last-minute changes.
Mesquite had its game against Tyler Legacy postponed, as did North Mesquite’s tilt against Rockwall.
The lone game to be played saw Rockwall-Heath move into sole possession of first place with a 56-52 win over Skyline.
The Hawks move to 3-0 in district to edge ahead of Rockwall (2-0) by one-half game.
Rockwall-Heath jumped on the Raiders from the start, opening the game on a 18-8 run and taking a 30-17 lead into halftime.
It was far from over, though, as Skyline came roaring back in the second half, outscoring the Hawks 26-16 to tie it at 46-46 to force overtime.
Though the Raiders might have had the momentum, Rockwall-Heath took it back in the extra frame, outscoring Skyline 10-6 to pull out the win.
Chandler Dickinson continued his torrid play of late with 38 points, with Clayton Schroepfer chipping in with eight.
On Friday, North Mesquite’s search for its first 10-6A victory continues after a 57-43 loss to Skyline.
The Stallions (0-4) hung around and gave themselves a chance to win, as they were down only 43-38 heading to the fourth quarter, but the Raiders closed the game on a 14-5 run to earn their first district win.
Kai Howard had a big game for North Mesquite with 22 points, Dalan Hicks was in double figures with 10 and Shamar Strain chipped in with five. Skyline got 22 points from Xavier Rhodes and 11 from Treyvon Jenkins.
Rockwall-Heath remained undefeated in district play with a 67-48 win against Tyler Legacy.
The difference was the first half, when the Hawks jumped on the Red Raiders from the start, outscoring them 37-21 during the first two quarters.
Dickinson was again the catalyst, as he put together a huge game with 36 points. Isaac Gray was also in double figures for Rockwall-Heath with 14 points, while Tyler Legacy got 15 points from Matt Wade, 11 from Teon Erwin and 10 from Jaylon Spencer.
Rockwall is scheduled to take on Horn tonight and then there is a full slate of games set for Friday, including the Jaguars hosting North Mesquite, Mesquite taking on Skyline and Rockwall-Heath and Rockwall meeting in a crosstown rivalry.
