The battle for the final three playoff berths out of 10-6A got a lot more interesting on Friday.
When the dust settled, there are five teams separated by six points with two matches left on the schedule.
Horn (4-4-2, 14) pulled into a tie for third place with North Mesquite (3-2-5, 14) with a 1-0 victory over the Stallions.
The Jaguars struck in the opening minute when Edward Sierra set up Ernesto Reynoso with a goal just 45 seconds in. The Horn defense took care of the rest with keeper Matthew Bermudez recording the shutout and defenders Carl Elaya and Christian Chavez earning man of the match honors from the coaching staff.
Mesquite (3-5-2, 11) continued its recent surge with a 1-0 win over Skyline and it once again did so in dramatic fashion.
The match was scoreless for much of the night, but Gael Cancino scored off an assist from David Perez with just 2:40 left in regulation and that proved to be the difference.
Rockwall-Heath (5-4-2, 17) was hoping to secure a playoff berth but instead it was Rockwall (4-5-2, 14) who was able to post a 3-1 victory to move into a three-way tie for third place.
Maximo Canales Lucero, Mateo Canales Lucero and Omar Boutari recorded goals for the Yellowjackets, while Garrett Hail had the lone score for the Hawks.
The two Rockwall ISD teams have played one extra match, meaning they only have one additional chance to add points, and it will be difficult for both as their one remaining opponent is district champion Tyler Legacy, with those matches scheduled for the week of Mar. 15-19.
The MISD teams, on the other hand will remain busy this week, starting on Tuesday, when Horn hosts Mesquite and North Mesquite goes on the road to take on Skyline.
THURSDAY
Mesquite understands that at this late stage of the 10-6A season, it needs points out of every match it plays if it hopes to make a push toward the playoffs.
It looked as if the Skeeters would pick up one point on Thursday when they decided they wanted more.
With time winding down, David Perez found Gael Cancino and he did the rest, delivering the game-winner with less than a minute remaining to lift them to a 1-0 victory over Rockwall.
That score rewarded a stout defensive effort by Mesquite, led by keeper Angel Flores and defenders Alfredo Martinez, Tim Perez, Hector Barco and Brandon Lee.
The Jaguars dropped a 3-1 decision to Tyler Legacy, who wrapped up the district championship with the victory.
Noe Robles tallied a hat trick for the Raiders, with assists coming from Austin Beckham, Nate Eidam and Chris Perez.
Jonathan Revilla had the lone goal for Horn, and the coaching staff named Cesar Benavides as its man of the match.
In the other game of the night, second-place Rockwall-Heath got strong play in net by keepers Eli Finley and Junior Tovar to help them pick up a point with a 0-0 draw against Skyline.
