Horn went on the road to East Texas and got a spirited effort from a Tyler Legacy team battling for its playoff life on Friday.
The Jaguars weathered the storm and put the clamps on the Raiders in the second half to rally for a 24-16 victory.
Horn improves to 3-1 in 10-6A and 6-2 overall, while Tyler Legacy falls to 0-3 and 1-6.
Offense was tough to come by on each side, as both teams were held to less than 200 yards of total offense, and they combined for six turnovers.
Fittingly, it was the defense that put the first points on the board as D’Myyn Evans-Smith picked off a pass and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown to give the Jaguars a 7-0 lead.
The Raiders got on the scoreboard with a field goal, and then following a Horn turnover, they cashed in with a short touchdown pass from Ethan Brown to Grant Parker to take a 9-7 lead.
The Horn offense capped its best drive to date with a 1-yard touchdown run by Titus Muse, but Tyler Legacy came right back, as Brown hooked up with Kenden Pauley on a 54-yard scoring strike to take a 16-14 advantage and it stayed that way until halftime.
Early in the third quarter, the Jaguars special teams got into the act when D.J. Coleman blocked a punt and Bradley Amwayi scooped it up and returned it 25 yards for the go-ahead score to make it 21-16.
Shortly after, Horn took advantage of a short field to get a 31-yard field goal from Alec Hernandez to extend the lead to 24-16 and the defense would take it from there.
In perhaps the most important game of the night in the playoff race, Royse City was able to pull out a 43-38 victory over Mesquite on Friday at Royse City ISD Stadium.
The Bulldogs improve to 2-1 in 10-6A and 4-3 overall, while the Skeeters fall to 1-3 and 3-5.
It was a back-and-forth affair all night long.
Royse City rode its ground game and set the tone when Sam Mitchum’s 10-yard touchdown run gave them a 7-0 lead.
Mesquite got on the board with a 31-yard field goal from Saul Barco, and later in the first quarter, Tyrique Womack threw a 47-yard scoring strike to Jamarion Woods to take a 10-7 lead.
Womack had a strong game, completing 19-of-25 passes for 337 yards and four touchdowns, all of which went to Woods, who had 14 receptions for 229 yards and the four scores.
The Bulldogs briefly regained the advantage when Kenneth Spring tossed 8-yard touchdown pass to Mitchum, but Womack went back to Woods for a 29-yard scoring strike to give them a 17-14 halftime lead.
Royse City continued to pound the ball in the third quarter, as Mitchum broke free for a 46-yard touchdown run and Spring scored from six yards out. Those were sandwiched around a 17-yard scoring grab by Woods as the Bulldogs took a 28-24 lead to the fourth quarter.
The teams continued to trade scores down the stretch, with Armand Cleaver’s 1-yard plunge giving the Skeeters the lead, only to have Jonah Robertson come right back with a 49-yarder for Royse City to make it 35-31.
Mesquite thought it might have struck for the game-winner in the final minutes when Womack threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Woods to take a 38-35 lead, but there was enough time for the Bulldogs, as Spring found the end zone on a quarterback keeper and that would be the decisive score.
Rockwall (4-0, 7-1) remained undefeated in district and clinched a playoff berth in the process as it rolled to a 63-14 victory over North Forney (0-3, 3-4) on Friday.
The Yellowjackets opened a 42-0 lead by halftime and put it in cruise control from there.
Lake Bennett completed 11-of-18 passes for 158 yards and four touchdowns and Mason Marshall threw for another, while also rushing for 78 yards and a score.
Mesquite tries to bounce back on Friday in a game it really needs at 7 p.m. at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
Horn and Rockwall-Heath meet at 7 p.m. at Wilkerson Sanders Stadium with second place on the line and Royse City travels to take on Tyler Legacy, as the Raiders try to shake up the battle for the final playoff berth.
