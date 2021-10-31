The final week of the 10-6A season will offer very little in terms of drama surrounding the upcoming playoffs.
Regardless of what happens in Week 11, the field is set, with Rockwall and Mesquite as the Division I representatives and Rockwall-Heath and Tyler Lee in Division II.
The Skeeters know their first round opponent will be Sachse and the Division II games are also set, as the Hawks will take on Naaman Forest and the Raiders draw 9-6A champion Garland.
There is still some uncertainty as for the Yellowjackets’ playoff opponent. If the season ended today, it would be Wylie and that will remain the case if the Pirates defeat North Garland on Friday.
However, a Raider victory could potentially create a three-way tie for fourth, where Rockwall could face Wylie, North Garland or Rowlett.
Here is a recap of Horn and North Mesquite’s 10-6A games this week:
Rockwall 52, Horn 26
The Yellowjackets boast one of the most potent offenses in the state and the Jaguars found that out the hard way on Friday, as Rockwall raced to a big first-half lead and made it stand up in a 52-26 victory at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
Yellowjackets quarterback Braedyn Locke has rewritten the school’s record book and he came out on fire, throwing a 38-yard touchdown pass to Aiden Meeks, a 14-yard strike to Quintero Jones, and then going back to Meeks for a 72-yarder to open a 21-0 lead.
Horn quarterback Marquis Edwards had a big night of his own on the ground, rushing for nearly 200 yards and he got his team on the scoreboard with a 4-yard run early in the second quarter.
But Rockwall had a quick answer, as Michael James kicked a 23-yard field goal and Locke found Caden Marshall on a 26-yard touchdown pass to take a 31-6 lead into halftime.
Locke remained on target coming out of the locker room, with Jones hauling in his second touchdown on a 64-yard strike and Zach Hernandez then struck on the ground with a 39-yard scoring run to push it to 45-6.
Despite the deficit, Horn never quit battling, with Edwards hooking up with Chris Dawn on a 27-yard scoring strike.
Locke put the finishing touches on his night with a touchdown pass to Brennan Ray, while the Jaguars were note quite finished, as Dawn hauled in a 12-yard touchdown pass from Edwards and Jaden Malik-Jones added a 17-yard scoring run in the final minutes to provide the final 52-26 margin.
Skyline 24, North Mesquite 6
The Raiders (1-8 overall, 1-4 in 10-6A) put the defensive clamps on the Stallions (1-8, 0-5), limiting them to less than 150 yards of total offense to pick up their first win of the season with a 24-6 victory on Thursday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
The North Mesquite defense was tough in its own right, but Skyline was able to do enough, starting with a 2-yard touchdown run from Darryl Richardson to take a 6-0 lead early in the second quarter.
The Raider special teams then got into the act, blocking a punt that Elijah Barnes recovered in the end zone to make it 12-0.
The Stallions got their offense going for a while late in the second quarter, twice driving into the red zone, but had to settle for field goals by Geovanni Almaguer of 34 and 28 yards to close to within 12-6 at halftime.
Skyline regained momentum in the third quarter, as Richardson and Anthony Scott hooked up on a 8-yard scoring strike and Devontae Johnson hauled in a 37-yard touchdown pass from Trey Arroyo to push the lead to 24-6 and that is the way it would stay until the end.
