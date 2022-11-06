HORN FOOTBALL

Horn closed out the regular season with a 35-10 win over Royse City on Friday at E.H. Hanby Stadium.

 Photo Courtesy of Dan Brown, TXActionPhoto.com

Horn has shown its resiliency and proven doubters wrong all season.

Coming off a three-win campaign, and with a new head coach in Courtney Allen, few thought the Jaguars could turn things around in such a short time.

