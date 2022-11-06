Horn has shown its resiliency and proven doubters wrong all season.
Coming off a three-win campaign, and with a new head coach in Courtney Allen, few thought the Jaguars could turn things around in such a short time.
But Horn started winning from the start of the season and it has not slowed down.
So when Royse City jumped to a 10-0 lead on Thursday, the Jaguars did not panic, they responded.
Horn (5-1, 8-2) reeled off 35 unanswered points to storm back for a 35-10 victory over Royse City (4-2, 6-4) at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
Though it does not affect any playoff seeding, as the teams are headed to different divisions, the Jaguars do finish as the official runner-up in 10-6A behind champion Rockwall.
On Thursday, Horn’s offense stalled early and Royse City took advantage, as Kenneth Spring threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jonah Roberson, and following a Jaguars turnover, Mitchell Stokes booted a field goal to take a 10-0 lead.
Little did the Bulldogs know, but that would be their last points of the game.
The Jaguars took control during a dominant second quarter.
J.T. Thomas threw a 17-yard scoring strike to Derin Jackson, and after forcing a punt, Chris Dawn took the return 51 yards to the end zone to take a 14-10 lead.
Horn then turned an interception by Nathaniel Rainey into a short scoring run by Marquis Edwards, and just before halftime, Edwards added a 2-yard touchdown run to make it 28-10.
The defenses largely controlled the second half, but the Jaguars did add some insurance in the fourth quarter when Dawn hauled in a 14-yard touchdown pass from Thomas to provide the 35-10 final margin.
Rockwall (6-0, 9-1) completed an undefeated run to the 10-6A championship with a 46-17 victory over Tyler Legacy on Thursday.
It was a methodical effort for the Yellowjackets.
Quarterback Lake Bennett attempted only 11 passes, but completed eight of them for 187 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while four different rushers found the end zone on the ground.
Raider quarterback Luke Wolf was 20-of-40 for 165 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Rockwall-Heath (4-2, 6-4) is heading into the playoffs on a high note, as it rolled to a 38-6 victory over North Forney (0-6, 3-7) on Thursday.
Britton Snider had a big night on the ground for the Hawks, rushing 22 times for 210 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Jack Davenport and De’Airrius Bell added scores on the ground and Caleb Hoover threw a touchdown pass to Elijah Henley.
Horn will be the second seed in the Division I bracket and will open the playoffs with its bi-district game against Wylie (7-3), the 9-6A runner-up, at 7 p.m. Friday at Allen’s Eagle Stadium.
Rockwall is the top seed in Division I and will host Sachse (4-6) at 7 p.m. Friday at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium.
In Division II, Rockwall-Heath goes on the road to play 9-6A champion Wylie East (9-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Wylie ISD Stadium, while Royse City draws a home date against Naaman Forest (5-5) at 7 p.m. Friday at Royse City ISD Stadium.
