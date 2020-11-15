The 10-6A season had been able to run smoothly without being drastically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but that dramatically changed last week.
On Wednesday, Mesquite announced that due to a positive case within the program, they would be going into quarantine, thus postponing their rivalry game against North Mesquite.
On Friday, Tyler Legacy had to make a similar call, thus pushing back its schedule tilt against Horn, which was set to be played later that night.
In order to get all the games played prior to the district certification deadline, the 10-6A district executive committee opted to reshuffle the schedule, as games will be played this Thursday, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, and then the following Monday and Saturday the next week.
While that condensed schedule should present plenty of drama to determine the final playoff teams, one thing that appears clear is Rockwall is headed toward a 10-6A championship.
The one game that was played last week pitted a match-up of undefeated teams, but it turned out to not be much of a contest at all, as the Yellowjackets (7-1, 4-0 in 10-6A) rolled over Skyline (3-3, 2-1) in a 56-6 rout.
Quarterback Braedyn Locke was on point, completing 28-of-35 passes for 392 yards and five touchdowns.
Locke spread the ball around, as Jax Johnson had a team-high 10 catches for 73 yards and a touchdown, Caden Marshall had six grabs for 142 yards and a pair of scores, Brennan Ray made six catches for 78 yards and a score and Brenden Bayes added a 54-yard touchdown reception.
The Yellowjacket defense, meanwhile, put the clamps on the Raiders, holding them to 150 total yards and recording six sacks and six takeaways.
This week offers just a pair of games with Mesquite and Tyler Legacy still on hold.
North Mesquite (2-4, 1-1) can make a big statement on its prospective playoff fortunes when it takes on Skyline on Thursday at Kincaide Stadium.
Horn (2-5, 0-3) needs victories in the worst way, but it will not be easy on Thursday when it travels to Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium to face Rockwall.
