MESQUITE FOOTBALL
Photo Courtesy of Genell McClendon

After one round of 10-6A action, Horn, Mesquite and Rockwall are the teams to catch as that trio got off to 1-0 starts this past week.

The Jaguars (4-1, 1-0 in 10-6A) and North Forney (3-2, 0-1) kicked off the district slate on Thursday, with Horn going on the road and capturing a 35-25 victory at City Bank Stadium.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

