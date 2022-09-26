The Skeeters (3-2, 1-0) got a huge effort from quarterback Sir’Maje Wallace and a strong defensive game to claim a 37-14 win over Tyler Legacy (1-4, 0-1) on Friday at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
Wallace completed 19-of-25 passes for 389 yards and five touchdowns.
Mesquite cashed in on a turnover for the game’s first score, as Wallace threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jamarion Woods.
Early in the second quarter, Wallace hooked up with David Robinson on a 29-yard scoring strike and he then went back to Woods for a 49-yard touchdown to take a 20-0 lead.
The Raiders finally broke through late in the half on a scoring pass from Luke Wolf to Sterlin Burleson, but the Skeeters were able to get a 26-yard field goal from Saul Barco to take a 23-7 lead into halftime.
Tyler Legacy made things interesting early in the third quarter when Ladarius Yarber’s 13-yard touchdown run closed the gap to 23-14 and they pinned Mesquite at its own 2-yard line.
But the Skeeters responded with one of the biggest plays of the season, as Wallace hit Elijah Baesa for a 98-yard touchdown to push the advantage back to 30-14.
The Mesquite defense then delivered as Radarion Wilson had an interception, and the offense converted it into points, as Wallace found Jamir Dewberry for a 10-yard scoring strike to make it 37-14 and that is how it would end.
In one of the most highly-anticipated games in the area on Friday, rivals Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath met at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium.
Last season, the teams engaged on one of the game’s of the year, which saw the Hawks prevail, 79-71, in a double-overtime thriller.
On Friday, Rockwall (4-1, 1-0) wanted no such drama, as it raced to a 43-7 halftime lead and went on to a 56-21 victory over Rockwall-Heath (3-2, 0-1).
Yellowjackets quarterback Lake Bennett threw for 184 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 91 yards and four scores and even had a 42-yard touchdown reception. Ashton Emory scored on the ground and Quintero Jones and Jacob Rhodes added touchdown catches for Rockwall.
Rockwall-Heath quarterback Caleb Hoover threw for 219 yards and three touchdowns. Peyton Wingfield had five catches for 140 yards and a pair of scores, and Corbin Lamay also had a touchdown catch.
One undefeated team will fall from those ranks on Friday when Horn hosts Rockwall at 7 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium. Mesquite eyes a 2-0 start as it faces a tough challenge on the road at Rockwall-Heath at 7 p.m. at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium, while Royse City, who had a bye last week, opens 10-6A play at home on Friday against North Forney.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.