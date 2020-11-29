Mesquite trailed 11 seconds into Wednesday’s game against Rockwall-Heath and while it would never lead, it certainly made things interesting at the end of a 36-33 Hawks victory at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium.
The Skeeters got off to anything but an ideal start.
Mesquite surrendered a quick safety, and then after kicking off, Rockwall-Heath moved swiftly down the field, with Josh Hoover’s 1-yard touchdown run giving them a 9-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.
The Skeeters struck late in the first quarter when an interception by K.D. James set up a 3-yard touchdown pass from Chance Edwards to Jamarion Woods, but the Hawks came right back, as a 16-yard scoring strike from Hoover to Corban Cleveland gave them a 15-6 lead.
Rockwall-Heath extended its advantage on a 20-yard touchdown run from Zach Evans to make it 22-6.
Mesquite tried not to let the Hawks get too far out of their sights, as Edwards found Gervin McCarthy on a 15-yard scoring strike, but Rockwall-Heath again had a quick answer, with Hoover’s 5-yard touchdown run giving them a 29-13 halftime lead.
The Skeeters put together a long drive in the third quarter, capped by a 4-yard touchdown pass from Edwards to Justin White.
The Hawks quickly responded once again, as Lance Mason caught a 10-yard scoring pass from Hoover to push the lead back to 36-19.
Mesquite struck with a big play to start the fourth quarter, as Edwards threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to McCarthy to close to within 36-26.
The Skeeter defense delivered a big play with an interception, and the offense cashed in when Edwards found Woods for a 39-yard score to close the gap to 36-33.
The Mesquite defense would give them one final chance when they stuffed Rockwall-Heath on fourth down, but this time it was the Hawks defense that rose to the occasion, forcing a turnover on downs in the waning seconds to allow them to run out the clock and preserve the three-point victory.
Also on Wednesday, North Mesquite had a game it would rather forget, as Tyler Legacy raced to a 38-0 halftime lead and never looked back en route to a 66-0 victory.
The Stallions had few answers for the Red Raider ground attack, as Bryson Donnell had 11 carries for 182 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Jamarion Miller went for 92 yards and three scores on just eight attempts, and Ra’Shawd Ellis added four totes for 66 yards and a touchdown.
In a game moved to Saturday, Horn picked up its first district win by grinding out a 18-7 victory over Skyline.
The Jaguars struck first on a 45-yard field goal by Antonio Mercado, but the Raiders responded with a defensive score to take a 7-3 lead.
Horn had an immediate answer, as Darrius White broke free for a 32-yard touchdown run, and following a turnover, White scored on a 3-yard run to take a 16-7 lead early in the second quarter.
The defenses would take over from there, and despite the Jaguars not being able to find the end zone again, they did record a safety and shut the Raiders out the rest of the way.
This is the final week of the regular season and it is an unusual one in which there will be two rounds of games for several teams.
Rockwall (8-1 overall, 5-0 in 10-6A) has secured at least a share of the district title and the top seed in the Division I playoffs, where it will meet Wylie in two weeks. The Yellowjackets can complete a perfect run to the crown with a win over North Mesquite on Monday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
Rockwall-Heath (7-2, 4-1) will be the top seed in the Division II bracket, regardless of its result against Skyline on Thursday, and will take on Garland in the opening round of the playoffs.
The Raiders (4-4, 3-2) are the second seed in Division I and draw Sachse in the bi-district round.
The other spot is still up for grabs, as Mesquite (1-6, 1-3), North Mesquite (2-6, 1-3), Tyler Legacy (4-4, 1-3) and Horn (3-6, 1-4) all have one district win.
The biggest game figures to be on Monday when the Skeeters host the Red Raiders at 7 p.m. at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
The winner would gain the inside track, not only by moving a game up in the standings, but also with the head-to-head tiebreaker.
Mesquite closes the season at 1 p.m. Saturday against North Mesquite, while Tyler Lee has a Saturday afternoon date with Horn.
Assuming North Mesquite is unable to shock Rockwall, if Mesquite or Tyler Legacy wins their final two games, they are in.
If Mesquite defeats Tyler Legacy, but loses to North Mesquite, and Legacy defeats Horn, it would create a three-way tie for fourth between the Skeeters, Stallions and Red Raiders.
If Mesquite defeats Tyler Legacy, but loses to North Mesquite and Horn defeats Legacy, it would create a three-way tie for fourth between the Skeeters, Stallions and Jaguars.
If Tyler Legacy defeats Mesquite, but loses to Horn, there would also be a three-way tie between the Red Raiders, Jaguars and the winner of the Skeeters/Stallions match-up.
