If a Mesquite ISD team is going to make the playoffs out of 10-6A, it could come at the expense of one of its city rivals.
Mesquite picked up its first win on Friday, erupting in the second half to turn a close game into a 54-20 rout of Horn.
Quarterback Chance Edwards threw six touchdowns, including four during a third-quarter blitz that saw the Skeeters (1-2 in 10-6A, 1-5 overall) turn a one-point game into a 40-13 advantage.
Jacob Fields had a 80-yard touchdown run and Gervin McCarthy and Jacolby Thomas combined for five receptions for 147 yards and five scores.
North Mesquite was hoping to build on a district-opening win and was coming off its bye, but Rockwall-Heath had other ideas, as they scored four touchdowns in the first quarter and never looked back en route to a 58-0 victory on Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
Josh Hoover was an efficient 17-of-20 for 176 yards and three touchdowns and Zach Evans rushed for 91 yards and a pair of scores for the Hawks (2-1, 5-2).
The Stallions (1-1, 2-4), meanwhile, were unable to get anything going, as they threw four interceptions and averaged only one yard on 30 rushing attempts.
Rockwall remained undefeated in district, but it was not easy, as they had to rally for a 45-40 victory over Tyler Legacy.
The Yellowjackets (3-0, 6-1) got five touchdown passes from Braedyn Locke and Zach Hernandez rushed for 200 yards and a score.
Rockwall actually trailed by two touchdowns on three separate occasions before finally pulling even at 28-28 when Locke hooked up with Jax Johnson on a 36-yard score.
The Yellowjackets pushed out to a 10-point lead of their own, and while Legacy (0-2, 2-4), powered by strong running games from Jamarion Miller and Bryson Donnell, continued to hang around, they were unable to pull the upset.
This week could be a playoffs elimination game of sorts when Mesquite and North Mesquite renew the city’s oldest rivalry on Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
If Horn (0-3, 2-5) wants to revive any playoff hopes, it will have to start on Friday on the road against a Tyler Legacy team also searching for its first district win.
Skyline (2-0, 3-2) returns off its bye to host Rockwall, with the winner gaining the inside track to claiming the 10-6A championship.
