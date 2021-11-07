Mesquite (4-2 in 10-6A, 6-4 overall) could not change its playoff future on Friday, but it wanted to close the regular season with momentum.
The Skeeters did just that, going on the road against another playoff-bound team and earning a 21-9 victory over Tyler Legacy (3-3, 5-5) at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Mesquite put the clamps on the Raiders’ potent rushing attack and the offense was able to do what it needed to.
The Skeeters actually had to climb out of an early hole, as a turnover led to a 1-yard touchdown run by Jamarion Miller to give Tyler Legacy a 6-0 lead.
Mesquite then turned the tables on the Raiders, as the defense came through with an interception by Jaylin Broadus and the offense cashed in with a 45-yard touchdown run by Anthony Roberts to take a 7-6 lead.
It remained that way until midway through the second quarter, when Skeeter quarterback Chance Edwards hooked up with Jamarion Woods on a 14-yard scoring strike to take a 14-6 lead.
The Raiders trimmed the deficit to five with a field goal by Christian Baxter, but Mesquite was not quite finished, as Gervin McCarthy caught a 57-yard touchdown pass from Roberts to push the lead to 21-9 with just 15 seconds left in the half.
The second half belonged to the defenses, as while the Skeeters were unable to add to their advantage, the defense made sure the halftime lead would stand up until the end.
Rockwall (5-1, 8-2) is heading to the playoffs on a high note after earning a 49-13 win over North Mesquite (0-6, 1-9) on Friday at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium.
The Yellow Jackets wasted little time getting started, as Quintero Jones had a 13-yard touchdown run and Braedyn Locke and Noble Johnson hooked up on a 51-yard scoring strike to take a 14-0 first-quarter lead.
Rockwall poured it on in the second quarter, starting with a 79-yard touchdown pass from Locke to Caden Marshall.
Locke scored on a 1-yard keeper, Jake Overstreet had a 15-yard touchdown run and Brennan Ray caught a 1-yard scoring pass from Locke as they took a 42-0 lead into halftime.
The Yellow Jackets made it 49-0 in the third quarter on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Johnathan Basaldua to Jacob Rhodes.
The Stallions never stopped battling and they found the end zone early in the fourth quarter when Cam Tyler threw a 11-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Baesa.
A little later in the fourth, Fredrick Dotie had a 7-yard scoring run to make it 49-13 and that is the way it would end.
In the other game of the night, Rockwall-Heath (6-0, 9-1) put the finishing touches on its undefeated district championship with a 56-13 victory over Skyline (1-5, 1-9).
The Hawks, who won their first district title in a dozen years, got a big game on the ground from Zach Evans, who had 176 yards and four touchdowns on only seven carries.
Quarterback Josh Hoover was not asked to do much, but he did throw three touchdown passes, one each to Jay Fair, Jordan Nabors and Fletcher Fierro, and De’Airrius Bell added a score on the ground.
The Rockwall-Heath defense, meanwhile, did its job, holding the Raiders to less than 200 total yards, including only 37 on the ground.
Mesquite will take on Sachse (7-3) in the Class 6A Division I bi-district round at 7 p.m. Friday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
It is one of the more compelling match-ups of the first round, with the high-octane Mustang offense going up against one of the stingiest defensive units in the area in the Skeeters.
Rockwall is the top seed out of 10-6A in the 6A Division I bracket and they will take on a North Garland (6-4) team making its first playoff appearance since 2009 when they meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Wikerson-Sanders Stadium.
District champion and top-seeded Rockwall-Heath will square off with Naaman Forest (5-2) in the 6A Division II bi-district round at 7 p.m. Friday at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium.
Tyler Legacy (5-5) the second seed in Division II, draws the tough challenge of facing undefeated 9-6A champion Garland (10-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Williams Stadium.
