The first month of the 10-6A season had created two tiers in the district football standings.
North Mesquite threatened to change that on Thursday.
The Stallions led Skyline in the fourth quarter in a game that could have given its playoff hopes a huge boost, but the Raiders had an answer, scoring 23 points in the final frame and then holding off North Mesquite on the final play of the game to claim a 31-23 victory.
Skyline improves to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in 10-6A, putting them in a tie for second place with Rockwall-Heath, while the Stallions fall to 2-5 and 1-2 in district.
The Raiders struck first in the opening quarter, as Jaylon Robinson hooked up with Qualon Farrar on a 63-yard touchdown pass and they added a two-point conversion to take a 8-0 lead.
The defenses controlled the first half, as the only other points came courtesy of a safety, to allow North Mesquite to close to within 8-2 at the break.
The third quarter belonged to the Stallions.
Liam Thornton hit Cordale Russell on a 9-yard touchdown pass to give North Mesquite the lead, and that duo hooked up again later in the third, this time for a 76-yard scoring strike to take a 16-8 advantage.
The Skyline offense woke up when it needed to in the fourth quarter. Darryl Richardson scored on a 1-yard run and the two-point conversion tied it at 16-16 and the Raiders surged into the lad on a 1-yard run from Quaydarius Davis.
Skyline kept the pressure on and the defense provided a difference-making play as Anthony Davis picked off a pass and returned it 64 yards to the end zone and it was suddenly 31-16.
The Stallions refused to go down quietly, as Thornton found Luca Morales on a 42-yard touchdown pass to make it a one-score game at 31-23.
North Mesquite had one final chance after forcing a turnover, but the Raiders were able to hold at the goal line to preserve the victory.
Horn (2-6, 0-4) hung tough early on, but Rockwall (8-1, 5-0) used a 28-point blitz in the second quarter to take control as it clinched at least a share of the district title and the top seed in the playoffs with a 58-17 victory at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium.
The Yellowjackets wasted little time, taking advantage of a turnover when Braedyn Locke threw a 11-yard touchdown pass to Jax Johnson to take a 6-0 lead less than a minute into the game.
After another Horn giveaway, Rockwall went right back to work, as Locke hooked up with Zach Hernandez on a 7-yard score to make it 13-0.
The Jaguars got on the scoreboard on a 30-yard field goal by Antonio Mercado and the defense then stepped, up, as Tarance Johnson returned a fumble 42 yards for a touchdown to close to within 13-10.
The rest of the first half belonged to the Yellowjackets.
Locke threw three touchdown passes and Hernandez had scoring runs of 71 and 1 yards to blow it open at 48-10 at halftime.
Horn was able to score in the second half when Eddryk Ruff found the end zone on a 5-yard run, but that was all Rockwall would allow.
In the other game on Thursday night, Rockwall-Heath (6-2, 3-1) took another step toward the playoffs with a 49-33 victory over Tyler Legacy (3-4, 0-3).
The Hawks took control in the first half opening a 35-7 lead, and were able to hold on from there, despite a push from the Red aides in the second half.
Josh Hoover threw for 330 yards and five touchdowns, four of which went to Corban Cleveland, and Preston Landis and Zach Evans combined for 218 yards and a pair of scores on the ground.
That helped offset a huge game by Legacy’s Jamarion Miller, who rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns and had six catches for 163 yards and a pair of scores.
With Rockwall already playoff-bound and Skyline and Rockwall-Heath on the cusp, it looks like the final playoff berth will come down to Mesquite and North Mesquite who are tied at 1-2, and Tyler Legacy, who sits at 0-3 but controls its own destiny.
The Stallions and Red Raiders will meet in a huge game on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium. On the same day, Mesquite will travel to Rockwall to face Heath at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium and Horn will try to jumpstart its playoff hopes against Skyline at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
The final week will feature two weeks as the schedules were adjusted due to COVID-19 postponements.
The Skeeters will take on Tyler Legacy on Nov. 30 at E.H. Hanby Stadium, while North Mesquite hosts Rockwall that same night at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
Depending on how those games go, the final playoff berth could be up for grabs on a Saturday, as the Skeeters and Stallions meet for the 51st time at Mesquite Memorial Stadium on Dec. 5.
