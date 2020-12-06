Horn entered Saturday with a chance to make the playoffs and if it did, it would do so at the expense of Tyler Legacy.
The Red Raiders, who were in control of their own destiny after Monday’s big win over Mesquite, refused to allow the Jaguars to spoil their party, holding off a late surge to post a 42-35 victory at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Tyler Legacy (3-3 in 10-6A, 5-5 overall) advances to the 6A Division II playoffs as the second seed and will meet 9-6A champion Naaman Forest (6-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday at Williams Stadium, while Horn (1-5) finishes the season with a 3-7 record.
The Jaguars had few answers for the rushing tandem of Jamarion Miller and Bryson Donnell and it was Miller who got the Red Raiders off to a quick start with a 15-yard touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead.
Horn used its special team to even it up, as John Burris scooped up a blocked field goal and returned it 72 yards for a touchdown two make it 7-7.
Tyler Legacy began to take control in the second quarter, as Miller had a 5-yard scoring run and Donnell reeled off a 56-yard touchdown to open a 21-7 lead.
The Jaguars scratched across a safety but with time winding down, Trent Adams found Miller for a 30-yard scoring strike to a take a 28-9 lead into halftime.
Horn refused to go away, as Antonio Mercado kicked a 35-yard field goal early in the third quarter. Donnell countered with a 31-yard scoring run, but Darrius White then scampered into the end zone from seven yards out to close to within 35-19.
Things got really interesting late in the fourth quarter, as Jalynn Lester had a 12-yard touchdown run and a short time later, White hooked up with Eddryk Ruff on a 67-yard scoring strike to close cut it to 35-32.
After recovering an onside kick attempt, Miller busted free for a 36-yard touchdown run to push the advantage back to 42-32.
The Jaguars again made it a one-score game when Mercado kicked a 28-yard field goal to close the gap to 42-35, but the onside kick attempt was unsuccessful, preventing them from attempting a last-second Hail Mary attempt.
Mesquite had entered Saturday with playoff hopes of its own, but needed several things to go its way.
The Skeeters took care of their end of the bargain with a 35-0 win over North Mesquite in the 51st installment of the rivalry, but their playoff hopes were dashed with the Tyler Legacy win.
Chance Edwards closed the season on a high note, throwing touchdown passes to Jamarion Woods, Cameron Boger and K.B. Frazier, while Jacob Fields added a pair of scoring runs.
The Skeeter defense did the rest, holding the Stallions to 156 yards of total offense.
Sachse will take on Skyline (4-3) in the Class 6A Division I bi-district round at 7 p.m. at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
Second-seeded Wylie (3-5) will face 10-6A champion Rockwall (9-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Wilkerson Sanders Stadium.
The Division II bracket will feature Garland (4-3) playing at Rockwall-Heath (7-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium and Naaman Forest hosting Tyler Legacy (5-5) at 2 p.m. Saturday at Williams Stadium.
