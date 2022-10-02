Horn and Rockwall were expected to be among the contenders for the 10-6A crown and both proved their worth in their head-to-head meeting on Friday.
The teams traded punches for 48 minutes, but in the end, it was the Yellowjackets were able to claim a 37-34 victory at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
The back-and-forth nature was set from the start, as Rockwall (2-0 in 10-6A, 5-1 overall) scored on its opening drive, with Lake Bennett finding the end zone from a yard out.
The Jaguars (1-1, 4-2) responded with a methodical possession that was capped by a short touchdown run by Justin Underwood.
The Yellowjackets seemed to gain control from that point, as Ashten Emory’s 1-yard touchdown run gave them the lead, they picked up two points on a safety, and Bennett’s second score gave them a 23-6lead.
But Horn was able to get back on the scoreboard just before halftime, as Raheem Beck threw a 13-yard scoring strike to Jeremiah Batiste to cut it t 23-14 and that momentum carried over in the second half.
The Jaguars got the ball first and got a big play when Kevontae White broke free for a 65-yard touchdown run, and after a Rockwall turnover, Beck and Batiste hooked up on a 46-yard score and Horn suddenly had a 27-23 lead.
Turnovers were a big factor for both teams, and it hurt the Jaguars early in the fourth quarter, as one led to Bennett’s third scoring run, and an interception was returned 31 yards to the end zone by Tosta Emory to give the Yellowjackets a 37-27 lead.
Horn had one final push, drawing to within three after Beck’s 1-yard touchdown, but Rockwall was able to get the ball back and run out the clock to seal the win.
The Yellowjackets are the only team at 2-0 after Rockwall-Heath (1-1, 4-2) handed Mesquite (1-1, 3-3) its first district loss with a 35-7 victory on Friday at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium.
Caleb Hoover threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Wingfield, Brittan Snider ripped off a 54-yard scoring run and Jack Davenport found the end zone on a 2-yard run to open a 21-0 lead.
The Skeeters would get on the scoreboard just before halftime with a short touchdown run by Armand Cleaver, but that would be their final points of the night.
In the second half, Malachi Tuesno and Davenport tacked on short touchdown runs to provide the final margin.
While Rockwall is the only 2-0 team, it is not the only undefeated team in 10-6A, as Royse City (1-0, 3-2) came off its bye to win is district opener with a 28-14 victory over North Forney (0-2, 3-3) on Friday at Royse City ISD Stadium.
The Bulldogs pounded the Falcons on the ground, as Sam Mitchum had 25 carries for 206 yards and three touchdowns, highlighted by an 80-yarder, and Kenneth Spring picked up 145 yards on 19 totes.
North Forney quarterback Michael Phillips accounted for 274 total yards and a touchdown and Damorrea Jones added a rushing score.
On Friday, Mesquite and Horn renew their crosstown rivalry in a game with more than bragging rights on the line when they meet at 7 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
There will be only one unbeaten team left when Rockwall hosts Royse City at 7 p.m. Friday at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium, while Rockwall-Heath heads East to take on Tyler Legacy (0-1, 1-4) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Rose Stadium.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.
