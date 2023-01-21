HORN GIRLS BASKETBALL
Matt Welch, Staff Photo

The battle for the 10-6A championship appears destined to go down to the wire.

When the dust settled on Friday night, three teams were even in the loss column at the top of the standings, with two more contenders lurking just off the pace.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments