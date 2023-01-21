The battle for the 10-6A championship appears destined to go down to the wire.
When the dust settled on Friday night, three teams were even in the loss column at the top of the standings, with two more contenders lurking just off the pace.
Horn entered the night in sole possession of first place, but was unable to get untracked as Rockwall was able to claim a 46-33 victory.
The difference was the second quarter.
After the Jaguars led by two after eight minutes, the Yellowjackets reeled off a 16-4 run to take a 26-16 halftime lead.
The second half was relatively even, but the deficit proved too much to overcome.
Camryn Reed led Horn with eight points, with Sidney Minor chipping in with six. Rockwall got 12 points from Mack Lindgrin and 11 from Makenna Armstrong.
The Jaguars and Yellowjackets now find themselves tied for first place with 6-2 records, which is a half-game ahead of Royse City (5-2).
The Bulldogs had a chance to take over first place, but instead it was North Forney (3-5) who gave its playoff hopes a boost with a 40-36 win.
Royse City led 27-22 heading to the fourth quarter, but the Falcons took control down the stretch, doubling up the Bulldogs, 18-9, to pull out the win.
Londyn Barrett paced North Forney with 12 points, while Royse City’s Nicole Weaver led all scorers with 15.
Mesquite’s (1-7) tough luck continued on Friday as it dropped a 37-34 decision to Rockwall-Heath (2-6).
The Skeeters got out of the gates quickly with a 12-4 run in the first quarter. But the Hawks chipped away, cutting the deficit to three at halftime and then using a 10-2 spurt in the third quarter to take the lead.
Mesquite made a late push, but Rockwall-Heath was able to hold on.
On Tuesday, Horn hosts Mesquite in a renewal of their crosstown rivalry. Royse City is at home to take on Rockwall in a huge game, while Tyler Legacy returns to the Metroplex to meet Rockwall-Heath.
Tuesday
North Forney took an early lead, but Horn rallied to claim a hard-fought 46-42 victory on Tuesday.
Kamaria Ford led the Jaguars with 15 points, with Camryn Reed also in double figures with 11. Jaslynn Marsh had a game-high 18 points for the Falcons, with Londyn Barrett adding 13.
Mesquite’s road trip did not end the way it had hoped, as Tyler Legacy claimed a 42-29 victory.
Rockwall took care of business against crosstown rival Rockwall-Heath with a 63-18 victory.
The Yellowjackets outscored the Hawks 21-7 in the second quarter to take a 32-14 halftime lead and then put the clamps on in the second half, closing the game on a 31-4 run.
Lola Buraimo paced Rockwall with 16 points, Liz Laurence had 12 and Nicole Aguirre added 11.
