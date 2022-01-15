Friday marked the midpoint of the season for the 10-6A girls basketball teams.
Horn had the night off with its district bye after compiling a 5-1 record in its first six games.
The Jaguars enjoyed sole possession of first place for the time, but they were joined on Friday by Tyler Legacy, who was able to get 17 points from Aaliyah Campbell to hold off Mesquite for a 49-40 victory to match Horn’s 5-1 record.
One game back of the co-leaders are Rockwall and Skyline, who each moved to 4-2 with victories on Tuesday.
The Yellowjackets picked up a 73-30 victory over North Mesquite (0-6).
Rockwall refused to let the Stallions entertain any idea of pulling an upset, opening the game on a 25-9 run and pushing the advantage to 45-15 by halftime.
Landry Moore led the Yellowjackets with 14 points, Ashley Brand had 12 and Nicole Aguirre was also in double figures with 11.
North Mesquite got 14 points from Madison Spain and five each from Haven Crabb, Jordyn Jackson and Tinaya Richardson.
The Raiders followed a similar script in their 55-36 victory over Rockwall-Heath. Skyline raced to a 33-12 halftime lead and put it in cruise control the rest of the way.
If the season ended today, Horn, Tyler Legacy, Rockwall and Skyline would be the four playoff teams but there is still another round of district games to be played and plenty is left to be written.
The second half tips off on Tuesday with a big game, as Mesquite (2-4) looks to jumpstart its attempt at a playoff run with a road game at Skyline. Horn returns to action with a home date against North Mesquite and Rockwall hosts Rockwall-Heath.
