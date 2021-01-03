The 10-6A girls basketball season resumed with games sprinkled throughout the week.
The big game took place on Thursday when Tyler Legacy was able to stay undefeated, as it rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit to claim a 48-44 victory over Horn to move into sole possession of first place.
The Jaguars (3-1) showed no lingering effects from the loss, as they bounced back on Saturday to post a 66-28 victory over Mesquite.
The Skeeters (1-3), who were coming off their first district win over North Mesquite on Thursday, hung tough early on, and trailed only 13-12 after one quarter.
But it was all Horn from that point.
The Jaguars pushed out to a 31-18 halftime lead and then outscored Mesquite 35-10 in the second half to pull away.
Jasmine Shavers had another big night with 25 points, with Vernell Atamah and Da’Lonna Choice each chipping in with eight. The Skeeters got 15 points from Mariah Clayton and six from Tajanae Gooden.
Rockwall notched a key 47-42 win over Skyline on Saturday. The game was close throughout, but the Yellowjackets outscored the Raiders 14-9 in the third quarter and that five-point margin proved to be the difference.
Landry Moore scored 12 points and Ashley Minor and Nia Santiago added 11 and eight, respectively, for Rockwall, while Skyline’s Naiya Carney had a game-high 19 points.
Because of byes and postponements, the standings have an odd look to them, with Tyler Legacy at 2-0, followed by Horn at 3-1 and Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath both at 2-1.
As far as the set schedule goes for Tuesday, Horn will host Skyline, Mesquite goes on the road to take on Rockwall-Heath and North Mesquite renews its quest for its first district win with a home date against Tyler Legacy.
