The 10-6A girls basketball race hit the halfway mark last Friday and the start of the second half of district play on Tuesday marked the beginning of the stretch run, where district championships are won and playoff berths are secured.
Of the five Mesquite ISD programs, Horn is currently sitting in the prettiest position in its respective race.
The Jaguars improved to 6-1 with a 62-23 win over North Mesquite on Tuesday and moved back into sole possession of first place over idle Tyler Legacy.
That Horn is in contention should come as no surprise, as it has made 19 consecutive playoff appearances and is closing in on No. 20.
That kind of consistency comes from being able to reload on an annual basis and this group is no different.
The Jaguars have a pair of senior leaders in the backcourt with Dalonna Choice and Dasia Robinson.
Sophomore Vernell Atamah has emerged as one of the top scorers in the district and they have also gotten contributions from a deep roster that includes senior Dyamond Cooper and juniors Juliet Esomchukwu and Camden Harston.
Mesquite has not made the playoffs since 2014 and North Mesquite has been searching since 2009, but if either hopes to break those droughts, there is work to be done during the next three weeks.
The Skeeters (2-5) were hoping to make a big move on Tuesday against Skyline and got off to a good start, leading 14-9 after one quarter.
But the Raiders flipped the script from there, rallying to take a five-point lead of their own at halftime and then outscoring Mesquite 41-17 in the second half.
The Skeeters have some solid pieces, including Sanaa Darensburg, Cori Brown, Azhia Young, Kayla Smolley, Kayloni Smolley, Kayriona Brown and Zoe Brown, but they will have to knock off some teams ahead of them in the standings to make up some ground.
The Stallions (0-7) have leaned on Madison Spain, Haven Crabb, Jordyn Jackson and Tinaya Richardson, but they might be looking at a spoiler role and looking to build confidence and momentum for next season.
Tyler Legacy (5-1) is the only team to knock off the Jaguars during 10-6A play and should be in the district title hunt until the end.
The Raiders have one of the top players in the district in senior guard Aaliyah Campbell and other capable players including Nyla Inmon, I’Onna Jones and Ella Rook.
Rockwall improved to 5-2 on Tuesday with a 53-25 win over Rockwall-Heath. The Yellowjackets have had a number of different players step up, including Landry Moore, Ashley Brand, Nicole Aguirre, Lexie Purcell and Kamryn Adams and Lola Buraimo led the team in scoring in Tuesday’s victory.
Skyline could be a sleeper to make a run at the district title, as the Raiders have been competitive since opening day.
Skyline has a pair of double-digit scorers in Lily Brown and Kennedi Johnson and Jaida McDonald is averaging nearly 10 points and 10 rebounds per game.
Rockwall-Heath (1-6) is another team on the outside looking in at the playoff picture, but they can make some noise with Shelomi Sanders, Tiffany Liddie and others.
The teams will resume action on Tuesday with Horn traveling to play at Rockwall-Heath, Mesquite hosting Rockwall and Skyline heading East to square off with Tyler Legacy.
