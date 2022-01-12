Horn and Rockwall have duked it out the district championship several times in recent years.
It is shaping up that way once again and the Jaguars landed the first punch on Tuesday with an impressive 53-38 victory in the teams’ first head-to-head meeting of the season.
Many of these rivalry games have gone down to the wire, but Horn took control from the start on Tuesday, using a 12-3 run to gain the early advantage and pushing that lead to 30-14 by halftime.
The Jaguars pushed the difference to 19 at the end of three quarters and were able to put it in cruise control from there.
Vernell Atamah led a trio of Horn players in double figures with 13 points, with Dalonna Choice and Juliet Esomchukwu each adding 10. The Yellowjackets got 12 points from Lexie Purcell and seven from Ashley Brand.
With that result, the Jaguars remain in first place with a 5-1 record, while Rockwall dropped to 3-2.
While that duo will certainly play a role in how things finish in the end, so will Tyler Legacy. The Raiders are the only team to defeat Horn during the first half of the 10-6A season and they improved to 4-1 on Tuesday with a 67-49 win over Rockwall-Heath.
Tyler Legacy decided the game in the first half, when it raced to a 39-14 lead and the Hawks were unable to make a push during the final two quarters.
The Raiders had four players in double figures, led by Nyla Inman’s 26 points. Aaliyah Campbell had 15 points, with Ella Rook and Akya Turner adding 11 and 10, respectively.
Rockwall-Heath got 17 points from Tiffany Liddie and 14 from Shelomi Sanders.
The first half of the district season comes to an end on Friday. Horn gets to take a night off with its bye. Mesquite (2-3), coming off back-to-back victories, will look to continue its hot play out East against Tyler Legacy, Rockwall tries to bounce back at home against North Mesquite and Rockwall-Heath takes on Skyline.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.