It has been another banner year for Horn and it had already secured its 20th consecutive playoff berth.
But the Jaguars have additional goals, as well, and one of the chief ones is claiming the district championship.
The battle for the 10-6A title has largely been a two-team race between Horn and Tyler Legacy, and it was the Raiders who had handed the Jaguars their lone district setback, 46-43, back on Jan. 4.
On Friday, Horn earned a measure of revenge and it did so impressively, traveling to Tyler and returning home with a 59-41 victory.
The game was close throughout the first half, with the Jaguars taking a slim 25-24 lead into halftime.
The third quarter was a different story, as Horn exploded for a 20-4 run that essentially proved to be the difference in the game.
DaLonna Choice paced the Jaguars with 22 points, Vernell Atamah scored 13, Juliet Esomchukwu had nine and Dasia Robinson added eight. Tyler Legacy got 22 points from Aaliyah Campbell and eight from Akya Turner.
Horn remains in sole possession of first place with a 9-1 record, while the Raiders fall a game-and-a-half back at 7-2.
The Jaguars will secure at least a share of the 10-6A title with one win in their last two games, which could come as early as Tuesday when they host Skyline.
Though out of the playoff race, Mesquite and North Mesquite staged the most exciting game on Friday night, with the Skeeters pulling out a 46-45 victory.
Mesquite (3-7) led by three early on only to watch the Stallions rally to take a 23-20 lead into the break.
The Skeeters had a counter, though, as they were able to regain the advantage at 36-34 at the end of three quarters and then hold on until the end.
Zoe Brown led Mesquite with 16 points, Sanaa Daresnburg had 10 and Kayriona Brown and Azhia Young each chipped in with five. Madison Spain tallied 16 points, Tinaya Richardson scored nine and Destinee Holiday chipped in with eight for North Mesquite.
Rockwall (7-3) solidified its hold on third place with a 61-50 victory over Skyline (5-4).
The game was tied early on, but the Yellowjackets opened a 30-23 halftime lead and pulled away from there. Lexie Purcell enjoyed a big game with 25 points, Landry Moore scored 13 and Ashley Brand was also in double figures with 10 for Rockwall, while the Raiders got 15 points from Lily Brown, 12 each from TaMaya Whitemon and Kennedi Johnson and 11 from Jaida McDonald.
In addition to the Horn/Skyline game on Tuesday, North Mesquite hosts Tyler Legacy and Mesquite is at Rockwall-Heath.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.