Horn and Mesquite entered Tuesday afternoon on opposite ends of the standings, but one would not know it based on how the game played out.
The two teams traded punches for four quarters, with the Skeeters having their first district win within their grasp.
But at the end, it was the Jaguars who were able to make the plays they needed to pull out a 40-35 victory.
Horn improves to 3-0 in 10-6A, while Mesquite drops to 0-3 as both teams head into the Christmas break.
Vernell Atamah led the Jaguars with 14 points and Dasia Robinson had 13, while the Skeeters got 12 points from Azhia Young and seven from Kayloni Smolley.
North Mesquite was hoping to earn its first district win, but it was not meant to be, as Rockwall-Heath claimed a 59-48 victory on Tuesday.
The Stallions (0-2) trailed 31-20 at halftime, and although the second half was even, they were unable to cut into their deficit.
Madison Spain paced North Mesquite with 18 points, Tinaya Richardson tallied a dozen and Destinee Holiday added nine.
The Hawks (1-2) got a big game from Shelomi Sanders, who poured in 26 points, with Navaeh McCoy and Lauren Pete adding 12 and seven points, respectively.
In the surprise of the day, Tyler Legacy (1-1) handed Rockwall (2-1) its first district loss in a low-scoring affair, edging the Yellowjackets, 30-28.
The Raiders actually shut out Rockwall in the opening quarter, but the Yellowjackets did respond to take a 13-12 halftime lead.
It remained tight throughout the second half, but Tyler Legacy was able to regain the lead at the end of three quarters and hold on until the end behind 11 points from Nyla Inmon and six from Ella Rook. Lexie Purcell led Rockwall with 12 points, followed by Ashley Minor with nine.
The teams will take a break from 10-6A action for the holidays and return to the court on Jan. 4.
North Mesquite hosts crosstown rival Mesquite on that night, Horn is at home against Tyler Legacy and Skyline, the other undefeated district team who had a bye on Tuesday, will travel to face Rockwall in a big game.
