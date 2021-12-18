Through just one week of the season, the standings have an odd look, as three teams are without a district loss, while the other four are still in search of their first 10-6A win.
As expected, Horn is one of the teams off to 2-0 starts after picking up a 45-28 victory over Rockwall-Heath on Friday.
The Jaguars took control from the start with a 14-4 run to open the game. The Hawks hung around and were within striking distance, but Horn put the defensive clamps on in the fourth quarter, limiting Rockwall-Heath to just one point to secure the win.
Dasia Robinson and Yemall Atamah each tallied 13 points and DaLonna Choice added seven for the Jaguars, while the Hawks go 12 points from Shelomi Sanders and six from Makahya Jenkins.
Mesquite dropped to 0-2 after a 64-26 loss at the hands of Rockwall, who in turn improved to 2-0.
The Skeeters found themselves in an early 18-3 hole. While the Mesquite did play better in the second quarter, the Yellowjackets put it away in the third quarter with a 22-4 spurt.
Kayloni Smolley and Zoe Brown provided a bulk of the scoring for the Skeeters with 12 and nine points, respectively. Rockwall got 19 points from Lexie Purcell, nine from Landry Moore and seven from Ashley Brand.
In the other Friday game, Skyline was able to rally for a 46-43 overtime victory against Tyler Legacy to join Horn and Rockwall at 2-0.
The Raiders led by five at halftime, bur the Raiders stormed back with a 21-8 run to grab a 33-25 advantage.
Skyline had an answer, though, using a 14-6 spurt to force overtime and then eking out the victory in the extra frame.
The 10-6A teams will squeeze in one more round of games prior to the Christmas holiday with a slate of Tuesday matinees. Mesquite will host Horn in a crosstown rivalry game, North Mesquite returns to action after a bye to play at Rockwall-Heath while Rockwall heads East to take on Tyler Legacy.
