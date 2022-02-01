Fresh off a huge win over Tyler Legacy that solidified its spot atop the standings, Horn wrapped up a share of the 10-6A championship on Tuesday, but it was not easy.
The Jaguars took on a stiff challenge from Skyline, but were able to hold off the Raiders for a 43-39 victory.
Horn (10-1) trailed by one point after the first quarter but edged ahead at halftime, led 32-28 at the end of three quarters and was able to make that stand up until the end.
Vernell Atamah paced the Jaguars with 17 points, Da’Lonna Choice was in double figures with 11 and Tanaihya Jackson Cobb added seven. Kennedi Johnson had 13 points and TaMaya Whitemon scored 10 for the Raiders (5-5).
The Jaguars have only one district game left on the schedule and that was slated to be on Friday with a tough game at Rockwall (7-3), with a win securing the 10-6A championship and top seed in the playoffs.
However, due to the inclement weather that is scheduled to hit the area, that game will likely be rescheduled.
Mesquite (4-7) held off Rockwall-Heath for a 48-47 victory on Tuesday. The Skeeters trailed 27-21 at halftime, but used a 16-5 run in the third quarter to surge in front.
The Hawks made a late charge, but Mesquite was able to hold on for the one-point win.
Sanaa Darensburg paced the Skeeters with 14 points, Azhia Brown scored 10 and Zoe Brown and Kayriona Brown added nine and six, respectively. Shelomi Sanders recorded a game-high 20 points and Tiffany Liddie was also in double figures with 14 for Rockwall-Heath.
Tyler Legacy (8-2) bounced back from the loss against Horn with a 96-22 victory over North Mesquite.
The Raiders erupted for 31 points in the opening quarter, led 50-10 at halftime and never looked back.
Rose Rook drained an eye-popping 11 3-pointers as part of a 33-point night and Akya Turner added 16 for Tyler Legacy, while the Stallions got eight points from Destinee Holiday and six from Tinaya Richardson.
