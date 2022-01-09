Coming off a close loss to Tyler Legacy, Horn got back on the winning track on Friday with a 61-43 victory over Skyline.
The Jaguars took control from the start, opening the game on a 20-3 run and that advantage held up until the end.
Vernell Atamah and Juliet Esomchukwu each had 14 points for Horn, with DaLonna Choice also in double figures with 11. The Raiders, who dropped to 2-2, got 16 points from Kennedi Johnson and 11 from Lily Brown.
With the win, the Jaguars (4-1) now have a one-half game lead over Rockwall (3-1), who had a bye on Tuesday, and Tyler Legacy (3-1), who notched a 67-15 victory over North Mesquite (0-4).
Mesquite completed a successful week in which it vaulted back into the playoff race, improving to 2-3 with a 39-36 victory over Rockwall-Heath (1-3) on Friday.
The Skeeters trailed by five after one quarter. They got back to within a basket at halftime, but the Hawks pushed out to a 33-26 lead at the end of three quarters.
The fourth quarter belonged to Mesquite, who closed the game on a 13-3 run to pull out the win.
Kayriona Brown led the Skeeters with 13 points, with Zoe Brown and Sanaa Darensburg each adding six. Shelomi Sanders had a game-high 17 points for Rockwall-Heath, who also got six from Jasmine Do.
First place will be on the line on Tuesday when Horn hosts Rockwall is one of the biggest games of the 10-6A season. Tyler Legacy is at Rockwall-Heath, North Mesquite hosts Skyline and Mesquite will take a break with its bye.
