Horn closed out the first half of the 10-6A season in style, posting its biggest victory to date with a 38-31 victory over Royse City on Friday.
The Jaguars trailed after one quarter, but used a 13-6 run in the second to take a 23-19 halftime lead.
After a low-scoring third period in which the teams combined for only five points, Horn outscored the Bulldogs 13-9 down the stretch to secure the win.
As a result, the Jaguars improve to 5-1 in 10-6A and move into a tie for first place with Royse City (5-1).
Tyler Legacy (3-3) notched a big win of its own, as it used 12 points from Ella Rook in a 41-29 victory over Rockwall. The Raiders opened a 24-16 halftime lead and were able to keep the Yellowjackets at arm’s length in the second half.
Nicole Aguirre had seven points to lead Rockwall, which dropped to 4-2.
In the other game of the night, North Forney (2-4) opened the game on a 13-0 run and closed on a 15-3 spurt to propel it to a 49-25 victory over Rockwall-Heath (1-5).
Horn looks to build on its momentum when it hosts North Forney on Tuesday. Mesquite returns to action after its bye and travels East to take on Tyler Legacy and Rockwall-Heath is at home for a crosstown rivalry game against Rockwall.
Tuesday: Skeeters fall just short in upset bid
Mesquite knows it has the ability to compete with anybody in the district, but the results have not fallen its way through the first half of the 10-6A season.
Unfortunately for the Skeeters, Tuesday followed a similar storyline, as Rockwall (4-1) was able to hold off a late charge to claim a 44-39 victory.
Mesquite, who has a bye on Friday, closes the first half of district play with a 1-5 record.
The Yellowjackets built a 24-13 halftime lead, but the Skeeters were not done, using a 14-6 run in the third quarter to narrow the gap to 30-27.
But Mesquite was unable to climb all the way back, as behind 14 points from Lola Buraimo, Rockwall held on at the end.
Kayla Smolley paced the Skeeters with 14 points, followed by Samiya Mahr with 10.
Royse City (5-0) remained undefeated and alone in first place with a 49-23 victory over Rockwall-Heath (1-4), while North Forney (1-4) got 12 points from Zakariah Christian to earn its first district win with a 31-27 decision over Tyler Legacy (2-3).
The first half of the 10-6A season comes to a close on Friday with a huge game when Horn (4-1) returns from its bye with a chance to move into a tie for first place when it hosts Royse City.
North Forney is at Rockwall-Heath and Rockwall heads East to take on Tyler Legacy.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson.
