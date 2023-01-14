HORN GIRLS BASKETBALL
Matt Welch, Staff Photo

Horn closed out the first half of the 10-6A season in style, posting its biggest victory to date with a 38-31 victory over Royse City on Friday.

The Jaguars trailed after one quarter, but used a 13-6 run in the second to take a 23-19 halftime lead.

