Horn took one more step toward a playoff berth this weekend at the expense of its Mesquite ISD rivals, picking up victories on both Friday and Saturday.
The Jaguars, who improved to 7-2 in 10-6A, overcame a slow start to pick up a 64-28 victory over North Mesquite on Saturday.
The Stallions (0-8) actually led by three early on, but a 15-5 run by Horn gave them a 20-13 halftime advantage.
Though it was still anybody’s game at that point, that would suddenly changed, as the Jaguars reeled off a 23-4 spurt to take control for good.
Jasmine Shavers outscored North Mesquite by herself with 30 points, with Vernell Atmah also in double figures with 10 and Dyamond Cooper adding eight.
Destinee Holiday and Madison Spain led the Stallions with nine points each.
Less than 24 hours earlier, Horn took control late to stave off Mesquite for a 54-41 victory.
The Skeeters were trying to give their own playoff hopes a boost and they led by two heading to the fourth quarter, but the Jaguars reeled off a 21-6 run down the stretch to pull out the win.
Shavers recorded 23 points, Viencia Jackson scored 13 and Atmah chipped in with eight for Horn, while Mesquite got 13 points from Mariah Clayton and 12 from Tajanae Gooden.
The Skeeters are now 2-6 in district as they try to catch Rockwall-Heath (4-4) and Skyline (3-5) in the playoff race.
The Hawks evened its record with a 46-30 victory over North Mesquite on Friday.
Rockwall-Heath came out strong with a 15-0 run and led 42-17 at the end of three quarters. The Stallions made a slight push in the fourth behind 16 points from Spain and 10 from Holiday, but it was not enough.
Asia Bradford had 11 points and Logyn McNeil tallied 10 for the Hawks.
Tuesday will feature the renewal of a crosstown rivalry when North Mesquite hosts Mesquite, but the biggest game will take place over at Horn, where the Jaguars host state-ranked Tyler Legacy (6-1) in a game with huge district title implications.
