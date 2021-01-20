Rockwall-Heath entered Tuesday with a chance to move into a tie for third place with Horn in the 10-6A standings.
The Jaguars refused to even entertain the idea.
Horn jumped on the Hawks from the get-go and never looked back en route to a 68-32 victory.
The Jaguars improve to 5-2 and remains in the thick of the district title race, while Rockwall-Heath falls to 3-4.
Horn opened the game on a 19-6 run and pushed the advantage to 40-16 by halftime. The Jaguars did not let off the gas, doubling up the Hawks 18-9 in the third and were able to cruise to the end.
Jasmine Shavers had another big night with 28 points, getting support from Vernell Atmah with nine and Keely Burks and De’Lonna Choice with six each.
Tiffany Liddie scored eight points and Asia Bradford and Logyn McNeil each added six for Rockwall-Heath.
Tyler Legacy moved into sole possession of first place at 6-1 with a hard-fought 42-40 win over Skyline.
The Red Raiders, who are 20-1 overall and ranked No. 22 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A state poll, trailed after one quarter but were able to come back and take a 21-17 halftime lead.
Tyler Legacy extended its advantage to 11 at the end of three quarters, but had to hold on late, as Skyline closed the game on a 17-8 run, but came up just short.
Aaliyah Campbell had 17 points for the Red Raiders, while Skyline got 18 points from Zyniah Thomas and nine from Kennedi Johnson.
Rockwall (5-1) currently sits between Tyler Legacy and Horn in the standings and its season is on hold until Jan. 27 due to COVID-19 quarantine, which also gave Mesquite (2-5) the night off from 10-6A play.
The Skeeters return to district action on Friday with a home game against Horn while North Mesquite also gets back on the court after its bye with a road date with Rockwall-Heath.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.