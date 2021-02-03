Horn and Rockwall entered Tuesday night sharing hopes for a 10-6A championship.
The Yellowjackets were even armed with a little more confidence after having won the first meeting between the teams.
The Jaguars quickly made that loss a distant memory, jumping on Rockwall from the start and never looking back en route to a 50-22 victory.
Horn finishes the district season with a 10-2 record, ensuring itself of at least a share of the 10-6A title.
The Jaguars raced to a 27-13 halftime lead and did not let off the gas, reeling off a 14-5 spurt in the third quarter to eliminate any hopes of a Yellowjacket comeback.
Jasmine Shavers outscored Rockwall by herself with 23 points, while freshman Vernell Atmah was also in double figures with 11. Nia Santiago had six points and Ashley Minor added five for the Yellowjackets, who fell to 7-3.
Though the regular season ended on Tuesday, due to quarantine, Rockwall still has two games to make up and it could have a huge impact on the playoff race.
The Yellowjackets head East to take on Tyler Legacy on Friday after the Raiders posted a 49-41 win over Rockwall-Heath.
The game was close for three quarters, but behind 15 points from Aaliyah Campbell, Tyler Legacy closed on a 15-8 run to pull away at the end.
The Raiders sit at 9-2 and will share the 10-6A title with Horn if they can knock off Rockwall on Friday. If that is the case, the two teams can determine the top seed in the playoffs with a coin flip or a seeding game.
Shelomi Sanders scored 12 points and Logyn McNeil had 10 for the Hawks, who slipped to 5-7 and now need some help from their crosstown rivals.
Skyline improved to 5-6 with a 64-37 win over North Mesquite on Tuesday to edge into fourth place.
The Raiders will play at Rockwall in a make-up game on Saturday and a win will land them in the playoffs. A loss, however, would drop them back into a tie with Rockwall-Heath and because they split the season series, a play-in game would determine the fourth and final playoff spot.
