Horn and Tyler Legacy battled all season long for 10-6A supremacy.
The two teams split the season series and each also dropped one other game along the way as they finished deadlocked atop the standings with 10-2 records.
With the all-important top seed in the playoffs at stake, the Jaguars and Raiders opted not to leave their fate in the hands of a coin flip, and instead took the court on Monday to decide the seeds.
It was Horn who was able to claim the coveted No. 1 seed, as it pulled away for a 58-46 victory.
The Jaguars are not only the top seed, they will also play at home when they host Garland, the fourth-seed out of 9-6A, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the bi-district round.
The game was tied at 15-15 after one quarter, but Horn was able to get things going in the second, allowing them to push out to a 37-30 lead.
The Jaguars doubled up Tyler Legacy, 12-6, in the third to open a double-digit lead and the Raiders were unable to mount a serious charge in the fourth.
Jasmine Shavers had a big game with 27 points, Viencia Jackson tallied 18 and Vernell Atmah was also in double figures with 10. Aaliyah Campbell led Tyler Legacy with 17 points, as the Raiders settle for the second seed and a first-round date with Wylie.
Skyline secured the fourth and final playoff berth on Saturday with a 59-35 win over Rockwall.
The Raiders, who surged down the stretch, led 30-19 at halftime and then used a 12-5 spurt in the third quarter to put it away behind 13 points from Zyniah Thomas and 12 from Kennedi Johnson.
The Yellowjackets, who got 11 points from Landry Moore, are still the third seed in the playoffs and will play Sachse in the opening round, while the Raiders draw 9-6A champion Lakeview.
