The 10-6A season got going this week as the playoff race officially kicked off.

Horn, a perennial playoff team in recent years, picked up where it left off, knocking off North Mesquite to get off to a 1-0 start.

Mesquite was hoping to do the same, but was not as fortunate, as Skyline was able to claim a 71-51 win.

In the other game of the night, district favorite Rockwall took care of rival Rockwall-Heath in a 48-23 victory.

The Yellowjackets outscored the Hawks 31-12 during the middle two quarters to help them gain separation and rest easy at the end.

Mallory Gibson led Rockwall with 11 points, with Landry Moore scoring nine and Ashley Minor adding eight. Rockwall-Heath got 10 points from Shalomi Sanders and nine from Tiffany Liddie.

The Skeeters will try to bounce back on Friday, but it will not be easy with a road date with Rockwall.

Horn is at home to take on Rockwall-Heath, Tyler Legacy opens its 10-6A slate with a road game against Skyline, while North Mesquite has the night off with its bye.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments