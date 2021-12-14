The 10-6A season got going this week as the playoff race officially kicked off.
Horn, a perennial playoff team in recent years, picked up where it left off, knocking off North Mesquite to get off to a 1-0 start.
Mesquite was hoping to do the same, but was not as fortunate, as Skyline was able to claim a 71-51 win.
In the other game of the night, district favorite Rockwall took care of rival Rockwall-Heath in a 48-23 victory.
The Yellowjackets outscored the Hawks 31-12 during the middle two quarters to help them gain separation and rest easy at the end.
Mallory Gibson led Rockwall with 11 points, with Landry Moore scoring nine and Ashley Minor adding eight. Rockwall-Heath got 10 points from Shalomi Sanders and nine from Tiffany Liddie.
The Skeeters will try to bounce back on Friday, but it will not be easy with a road date with Rockwall.
Horn is at home to take on Rockwall-Heath, Tyler Legacy opens its 10-6A slate with a road game against Skyline, while North Mesquite has the night off with its bye.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.