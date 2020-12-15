Horn put together one of the strongest non-district resumes in the area and that carried over into its 10-6A opener, as they posted a 68-27 victory over North Mesquite on Monday.
The Jaguars, who are 12-2 overall, raced to a 34-10 halftime lead, and then after an even third quarter, closed the game on a 24-7 run.
Jasmine Shavers had another big night, outscoring the Stallions (1-9) by herself with 31 points. Freshman Vernell Atamah continued her strong play with 14 points, while TaNaihya Jackson-Cobb chipped in with five.
North Mesquite got nine points from Madison Spain and five each from Destinee Holiday and Melanie Lomeli.
Mesquite (5-4) got off to a good start, but Skyline had the final answer as it picked up a 57-47 victory on Monday.
The Skeeters led by three after one quarter, but the Raiders countered with a 22-9 run in the second to take a 34-24 halftime lead.
The second half was even, but Mesquite was unable to make a dent in the deficit.
Mariah Clayton had a big game for the Skeeters with 27 points, while Aniya Harrison tallied six.
Kennedi Johnson paced Skyline with 17 points, with Naiya Carney and Breniya Arnold adding 11 and eight, respectively.
Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath were scheduled to meet on Monday, but that game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 case, while Tyler Legacy will bring an undefeated 13-0 record into the start of its 10-6A season on Friday.
