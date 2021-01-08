There has been a revolving door at the top of the 10-6A standings thus far and Rockwall capped a big week by claiming a 52-42 win over Horn on Friday.
The Yellowjackets improve to 4-1 and are tied with Tyler Legacy, who rolled to a 53-31 victory against Rockwall-Heath.
The Jaguars, who entered the night in sole possession of first, drop a half-game back at 4-2.
Horn led by three after one quarter, but Rockwall countered with 20 points in the second to take a 26-20 halftime lead. The Jaguars trimmed the deficit to four going to the fourth quarter, but the Yellowjackets were able to pull away down the stretch.
Jasmine Shavers accounted for the bulk of the Horn scoring load with a game-high 29 points, while Dasia Robinson added eight. Rockwall got 15 points from Landry Moore, 13 from Lindsey Schale and eight from Ashley Minor.
Skyline (2-3) moved into a three-way tie with idle Mesquite (2-3) and Rockwall-Heath after a 47-21 win over North Mesquite (0-5).
The Raiders led by eight after one quarter and then used a 11-0 run to take a 28-9 halftime lead.
Naiya Carney tallied 14 points and Jaida McDonald had 11 for Skyline, while the Stallions got seven points from Madison Spain and five from Destinee Holiday.
The first half of the district season is slated to conclude on Tuesday. Mesquite hosts Tyler Legacy and North Mesquite is at home to take on Rockwall. Rockwall-Heath and Skyline meet in a key game, while Horn gets the night off with its bye.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.