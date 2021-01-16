NORTH MESQUITE GIRLS BASKETBALL

North Mesquite had its game against Horn on Friday postponed.

The 10-6A scheduled was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic this week, as only one of the three scheduled games took place on Friday.

Unfortunately for Mesquite, it did not go the way it had hoped, as Skyline picked up a 61-43 victory.

With the loss, the Skeeters fall to 2-5, while the Raiders move ahead of them in the standings at 3-4.

Rockwall’s game against Rockwall-Heath and Horn’s match-up with North Mesquite were both postponed.

The Yellowjackets will be sidelined until Jan. 27 due to quarantine, while the Jaguars and Stallions will make up their game at 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

Rockwall currently sits at 5-1, tying it for first place with Tyler Legacy (5-1). Those teams have a one-game cushion on Horn (4-2), who is alone in third place.

The Jaguars are scheduled to host Rockwall-Heath (3-3) on Tuesday, North Mesquite has a bye and Skyline hosts the Red Raiders.

