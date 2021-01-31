It has been an up-and-down district season for Mesquite, but one of the highs came on Friday with a 50-37 victory over Rockwall-Heath.
The outcome breathes new life into the Skeeters’ playoff hopes, as they improve to 4-6 and move just one game back of the Hawks (5-5).
Rockwall-Heath had been riding a wave of momentum after defeating Rockwall just two days earlier, but Mesquite jumped on them from the start, racing to a 27-16 halftime lead.
The Skeeters kept pace in the second half, as they sweep the season series, a fact that could prove huge should tiebreakers come into effect.
Mariah Clayton and Tajanae Gooden carried the load offensively for Mesquite, scoring 25 and 21 points, respectively, while Jada Armstrong led the Hawks with 20.
The top two teams in 10-6A maintained their spots, as Horn posted a 60-47 win over Skyline and Tyler Legacy earned a 46-17 victory against North Mesquite.
Rockwall-Heath had given itself a huge boost on Wednesday with a 45-40 victory over Rockwall, giving them a sweep of their crosstown rivals.
The Hawks took control at the start in jumping to a 17-8 lead. The Yellowjackets did not go away, as they were able to trim the deficit to 34-32 at the end of three quarters, but Rockwall-Heath was able to do enough down the stretch to hold on.
The Hawks got a balanced scoring effort, as Jada Armstrong had 11 points, Shelomi Sanders tallied nine and Logyn McNeil and Tiffany Liddie each added eight. Ashley Minor scored 10 points and Lexie Purcell and Landry Moore chipped in with nine for Rockwall.
There is one Monday game on the docket, as Rockwall hosts Mesquite in a make-up game as the Yellowjackets look to catch up after being on quarantine.
The Yellowjackets will be back in action 24 hours later for a Tuesday road date against Horn, while Rockwall-Heath hosts Tyler Legacy that same night.
