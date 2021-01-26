Mesquite is still holding onto hopes of making the playoffs, but if that is to come to fruition, it knew it could not afford to slip up against rival North Mesquite on Tuesday.
The Skeeters took care of business with a 64-36 victory to improve to 3-6 in district.
The game was close in the first half, and Mesquite scored only 21 points, but they topped that in the third quarter alone with 27 as they pulled away from the win behind 19 points from Tajanae Gooden and eight each from Kyla Childs and Mariah Clayton.
Madison Spain tallied 16 points, Destinee Holiday had eight and Mariona Frazier added five for the Stallions, who continue their search for their first district win.
In the marquee games of the night, Horn overcame a halftime deficit to rally past Tyler Legacy for a pivotal 57-47 victory to take over first place.
The Jaguars (8-2) have the lead in an uneven standings that has Rockwall (5-1) and the Red Raiders (6-2) still in the mix.
The Yellowjackets are supposed to return from quarantine on Wednesday and they have four games to make up, including a scheduled clash with Horn on Tuesday.
There is also the matter of the fourth and final playoff berth, with barring a major surprise from the top three, will be decided by Rockwall-Heath (4-4), Skyline (3-5) and Mesquite.
There is a pivotal game on Friday when the Skeeters host the Hawks with the opportunity to draw even closer.
Horn will look to avoid a letdown with a road game against Skyline and Tyler Legacy tries to bounce back at home against North Mesquite.
FRIDAY/SATURDAY
Horn took one more step toward a playoff berth this weekend at the expense of its Mesquite ISD rivals, picking up victories on both Friday and Saturday.
The Jaguars overcame a slow start to pick up a 64-28 victory over North Mesquite on Saturday.
The Stallions actually led by three early on, but a 15-5 run by Horn gave them a 20-13 halftime advantage.
Though it was still anybody’s game at that point, that would suddenly changed, as the Jaguars reeled off a 23-4 spurt to take control for good.
Jasmine Shavers outscored North Mesquite by herself with 30 points, with Vernell Atmah also in double figures with 10 and Dyamond Cooper adding eight.
Destinee Holiday and Madison Spain led the Stallions with nine points each.
Less than 24 hours earlier, Horn took control late to stave off Mesquite for a 54-41 victory.
The Skeeters were trying to give their own playoff hopes a boost and they led by two heading to the fourth quarter, but the Jaguars reeled off a 21-6 run down the stretch to pull out the win.
Shavers recorded 23 points, Viencia Jackson scored 13 and Atmah chipped in with eight for Horn, while Mesquite got 13 points from Mariah Clayton and 12 from Tajanae Gooden.
The Hawks evened its record with a 46-30 victory over North Mesquite on Friday.
Rockwall-Heath came out strong with a 15-0 run and led 42-17 at the end of three quarters. The Stallions made a slight push in the fourth behind 16 points from Spain and 10 from Holiday, but it was not enough.
Asia Bradford had 11 points and Logyn McNeil tallied 10 for the Hawks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.