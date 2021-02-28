Though there are still several matches left on the schedule, this is the time for a team currently out of the playoff picture to make a move.
Horn took a big step toward doing that on Friday, posting a huge 2-1 win over Rockwall-Heath.
Luis Espinal scored early in the second half to get the Jaguars on the board and Anthony Mercado provided the game-winner with a laser free kick. Jose Contreras tallied the lone score for the Hawks.
Horn (2-2-2, 8 points) moves into a tie for second place with Rockwall (2-4-2, 8), but has also played two fewer matches.
The Yellowjackets battled third-place North Mesquite (2-1-4, 10) to a 1-1 draw on Friday, with Luis Ramirez scoring for the Stallions and Mateo Canales Lucero providing the offense for Rockwall.
With Rockwall-Heath’s (5-1-1, 16) loss, that opened the door for Tyler Legacy and the Raiders took advantage, as a goal from Noe Robles was the difference in a 1-0 victory over Skyline.
That allowed Tyler Legacy (5-0-2, 17) to edge ahead of the Hawks into first place in the standings.
Mesquite had a bye on Friday, but picked up some momentum on Thursday with a 3-0 victory over Skyline, its first of district play.
David Perez, Gael Cancino and Yael Calderon tallied goals for the Skeeters (1-4-1, 4), who gave their hopes at making a late surge a boost.
That starts on Tuesday with a big challenge on the road in East Texas at Tyler Legacy. The other matches are also big ones, with North Mesquite hosting Rockwall-Heath and Horn traveling to take on Rockwall.
GIRLS
The girls also got in back-to-back matches on Thursday and Friday and heading into the stretch run, as it stands now, Horn would be the lone representative from Mesquite ISD if the season ended today.
The Jaguars (4-2-1, 13 points) had a hard-fought 2-0 loss to district-leading Rockwall-Heath (6-1-1, 19) on Friday. Alexah Fite and Mia Bernard each had a goal and an assist for the Hawks, who were able to maintain their hold on the top spot.
Horn is solidly in fourth place thanks to taking care of business against teams chasing them in the standings and that is what they did on Thursday with a 5-1 win over Skyline.
North Mesquite (2-6-0, 6) split a pair of matches, earning a 2-1 win over rival Mesquite on Thursday and falling just short in a 2-0 loss to Rockwall (5-1-1, 16) on Friday.
In the marquee matchup on Thursday, Rockwall-Heath got two goals from Fite, with an assist from Alexis Williamson, to post a key 2-1 win over Tyler Legacy (4-1-2, 14).
If Horn hopes to make a move up the standings, it needs to knock off some of the teams ahead of them and it will have a chance on Tuesday when it hosts Rockwall. North Mesquite goes on the road to play Rockwall-Heath and Mesquite is at home to take on Tyler Legacy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.