The regular season was not enough to determine the final playoff berth in the 10-6A boys race, as Horn and Rockwall-Heath finished in a tie for fourth place.
The two teams split the two matches during the regular season and will meet in the rubber match at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium.
Horn (5-6-1, 16 points) had finished its regular season last Friday with a 5-0 victory over Mesquite (3-8-1, 10).
Horn spread it around on offense, led by Miguel Duran, who recorded a goal and an assist.
Eric Oniya, Luciano DaRosa, Ivan Mauricio and Trevor Crawford also tallied goals, with assists coming from Carl Elaya, Edward Sierra, Jonathan Pineda and Erick Ruvelcaba.
That left the Jaguars to wait as the remainder of the district completed their season this past week.
Rockwall-Heath moved into a tie with Horn on Tuesday with a 5-3 victory over North Forney.
That pair was joined by Royse City, who earned a point with a 3-3 draw against Rockwall.
Therefore, it came down to the final day of the regular season on Friday.
The Bulldogs (6-5-1, 19) did their part, picking up a 4-1 victory over North Forney to secure a playoff spot.
The Hawks (5-6-1, 16) meanwhile, were unable to keep up with rival Rockwall (8-2-2, 26), who got two goals from Brady Valladarez and additional scores from Triston Gooch, Benjamin Padilla and Odell Holland in a 5-0 victory.
Rockwall-Heath posted a 4-1 win over Horn in the first meeting, with the Jaguars returning the favor with a 4-0 victory in the rematch.
GIRLS
The Mesquite girls (3-8-1, 10 points), who have not made the playoffs in more than a decade, gave themselves a chance to end that drought with a 1-0 victory over rival Horn (3-9-0, 9) last Friday in the season finale for both teams.
Judith Lopez recorded the only goal of the night and the Mesquite defense made sure it would stand up until the end.
That allowed the Skeeters to leapfrog the Jaguars by one point, but they must still had to endure a tough wait as the remainder of the district concluded during the past week.
Mesquite got the results it wanted on Tuesday, as Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath took care of business against Royse City and North Forney.
But Friday was not as fortunate, as the Bulldogs (3-8-1, 10) were able to claim a 1-0 victory over the Falcons (2-10-0, 6) to elevate themselves into a tie for fourth place with the Skeeters.
Heading to tiebreakers, Royse City won the first meeting, 3-1, and the teams battled to a draw in the second encounter, giving the Bulldogs the tiebreaker and the fourth and final playoff spot.
Also on Friday, Rockwall-Heath (11-1-0, 33) claimed a 3-2 victory over Rockwall (11-1-0, 33) to earn a share of the 10-6A title along with their rivals.
The Yellowjackets will be the top seed in the playoffs, however, followed by the Hawks, Tyler Legacy (8-4-0, 24), who was off this week, and Royse City.
