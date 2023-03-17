MESQUITE BOYS SOCCER
Matt Welch, Staff Photo

The regular season was not enough to determine the final playoff berth in the 10-6A boys race, as Horn and Rockwall-Heath finished in a tie for fourth place.

The two teams split the two matches during the regular season and will meet in the rubber match at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium.

