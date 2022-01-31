The Horn girls have been a perennial playoff team for more than a decade and if the first week of the 10-6A season is any indication, the Jaguars will be in the hunt once again.
Horn pulled out a pair of one-goal victories to join Rockwall and Tyler Legacy atop the standings, as all three teams are 2-0-0 with six points.
On Friday, Mya Mitchell scored off an assist from Yvette Cordova and goalkeeper Gillian McKenzie and the defense made sure it stood up in a 1-0 victory over Rockwall-Heath.
The Jaguars had opened the district slate with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over North Mesquite.
Kathy Ventura and Kelby Dansby tallied goals, Samya Mitchell provided an assist and McKenzie was once again strong in the net.
Daniela Cerda scored the lone goal for the Stallions (0-1-0, 0) who had a bye on Friday.
The Yellowjackets and Raiders have rolled to their 2-0 starts.
Rockwall posted a 6-0 shutout of Skyline on Friday and a 8-0 blanking of Mesquite last Tuesday. Tyler Legacy, meanwhile have picked up victories of 9-0 over Skyline and 8-0 against Mesquite, sending the Skeeters to a 0-2 start heading into their bye.
Horn will look to keep things rolling on Tuesday when it hosts Skyline, North Mesquite returns to action at home to try to slow down Tyler Legacy and Rockwall-Heath and Rockwall renew their rivalry on the pitch.
While the Horn girls started the district with a 2-1 win over North Mesquite, the Stallion boys were able to flip the script, pulling out a 2-1 victory over the Jaguars last Tuesday to get off to a 1-0 start to the 10-6A season.
North Mesquite had a bye on Friday, but is still the lone MISD team with a victory through the first week.
Horn did pick up a point on Friday by battling Rockwall-Heath to a scoreless draw.
Mesquite, meanwhile is off to a 0-2 start with a pair of close losses, falling to Tyle Legacy 2-0 on Friday and to Rockwall, 3-2, in the opener.
In addition to the Yellowjackets’ opening win over Mesquite, they improved to 2-0-0 with a 3-1 victory over Skyline on Friday.
Rockwall is joined atop the standings by Tyler Legacy, who has a 3-2 victory over Skyline to go along with its victory over Mesquite.
North Mesquite will make the trip east on Tuesday to take on Tyler Legacy, Horn is also on the road at Skyline, Rockwall-Heath hosts Rockwall and Mesquite will look to regroup during its bye.
