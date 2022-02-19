The second half of the 10-6A girls season got underway on Friday, with Horn leading Rockwall by one point in the standings.
When the dust settled, the Jaguars (6-1-0, 18 points) were still alone in first place, but it was not easy, as they were able to hold on for a 1-0 victory over North Mesquite (2-2-3, 9).
Aleysia Welch found the back of the net in the 15th minute to give Horn a 1-0 lead, and while both teams had their chances, the Jaguars defense made sure that would stand up until the end as the game-winner.
The Stallions got a strong effort offensively from Gisselle Berreles, while Abigail Ortega led the defensive charge.
The Yellowjackets (5-0-2, 17) stayed on the Jaguars’ heels, rolling to a 10-0 win over Mesquite (1-6-0, 3).
There were a number of standouts for Rockwall. Avery Shipman tallied a hat trick, Lauren Piper delivered a pair of goals and two assists, Rylie Balderas had a goal and an assist, Morgan Countryman, Emma McCarthy and Katie Balderas found the back of the net and Macy Bortz added an assist.
Defensively, Faith Graves and Layla Amaya teamed up to earn the shutout in goal.
Tyler Legacy (3-3-1, 10) leapfrogged into fourth place after picking up a 9-0 shutout against Skyline (0-8-0, 0).
Colleen Gilliland recorded a hat trick and had an assist, Ella Rose Embry scored twice, Lily Beckham had a goal and two assists, Hannah Smith, Caroline Randall and Conally Hooper scored and Kate Deatherage added an assist.
On Tuesday, Horn will look to bounce back when it hosts Rockwall-Heath (3-1-2, 11), who had a bye. Mesquite is at home to take on Tyler Legacy and Rockwall goes on the road to face Skyline.
On the boys side, North Mesquite and Horn entered the second half tied for fourth place, but the Stallions took a huge step toward their goal of making the playoffs with a 2-0 victory over the Jaguars.
Diego Lopez picked a good time for his first goal of the season for North Mesquite (3-3-1, 10) and the defense took care of the rest, holding Horn (1-2-4, 7) off the scoreboard.
Mesquite (0-6-1, 1) was unable to keep pace with second-place Rockwall (4-1-2, 14), as the Yellowjackets pulled out a 3-1 victory.
Omar Boutari recorded a goal and an assist, Triston Gooch and David Dilov scored and Zach Simmons and Elliott Clement added assists.
Tyler Legacy (6-0-1, 19) took care of business with a 3-1 win over Skyline (1-5-1, 4) to maintain its five-point advantage over the rest of the field.
On Tuesday, Horn tries to bounce back with a tough match at Rockwall-Heath (3-1-2, 11), who will be well-rested after enjoying its bye. Mesquite heads East to take on Tyler Legacy, Rockwall hosts Skyline and North Mesquite gets the night off.
