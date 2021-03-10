Just when it seemed the 10-6A boys soccer playoff race could not get any tighter, it did just that on Tuesday.
Mesquite used goals from Eduardo Zamora and Brandon Lee and a strong defensive effort to post a 2-0 victory over Horn.
As a result, there are now five teams separated by only three points, with most teams having just one match left on the schedule.
With is current three-game winning streak, the Skeeters (4-5-2, 14) now find themselves tied for fourth place with the Jaguars (4-5-2, 14) and Rockwall (4-5-2, 14).
North Mesquite (4-2-5, 17) had found itself in that same tie entering the week, but was able to nab a key 1-0 victory over Skyline on Monday.
The match was scoreless for a good portion of the time, but Christian Valdez scored off an assist from Abdul Kanu with 11 minutes left and that proved to be the difference.
That elevated the Stallions out of the tie for fourth place and into a deadlock for second with Rockwall-Heath (5-4-2, 17).
The Mesquite victory sets up one of the most exciting—yet confusing—endings to any district race in the state, as there a number of tiebreaker scenarios still in play and none of the five teams appears completely safe.
The Skeeters will be back in action for another rivalry match against the Stallions on Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium while the Jaguars look to bounce back against a tough Skyline team.
To heighten the drama, Rockwall ISD and Tyler ISD are both on Spring Break, meaning they are not playing this week.
So while the MISD trio will wrap up their regular seasons on Friday, they might have to wait until next week to determine their playoff fate when district champion Tyler Legacy hosts Rockwall on Mar. 16 and then travels to play Rockwall-Heath on Mar. 19.
GIRLS
SaMya Mitchell recorded a hat trick and added an assist to lead Horn to a 5-2 victory over Mesquite on Tuesday.
Horn (7-3-1, 22 points) moves into sole possession of third place for now, though Tyler Legacy (6-2-2, 20), who is on Spring Break, does have two matches left to the Jaguars’ one.
Mitchell scored twice and set up a goal when her cross was headed in by Breana Thompson to make it 3-0 in the first half.
Horn then executed a nice give-and-go, with Brooklynn Gonzales finding Ashley Cardozo for a goal with 3:23 left in the half to push the lead to 4-0.
Mesquite made things interesting in the second half with goals from Angelina San Juan and Kerstyn Thomas to cut the deficit to 4-2, but Mitchell had an answer for Horn, who completed a hat trick by burying a 30-yard blast to push the advantage back to 5-2 with 15:37 remaining and that is the way it would end.
Rockwall (9-1-1, 28) is in first place, followed by Rockwall-Heath (8-2-1, 25), horn and Tyler Legacy.
However, all those teams except for the Jaguars are on Spring Break, meaning they are off this week.
Horn is scheduled to wrap up its 10-6A slate on Friday with a road date at Skyline.
The Yellowjackets and Hawks each have one remaining match, while the Raiders have two, as they will play at Rockwall on Mar. 16 and then host Rockwall-Heath on Mar. 19.
It is only then—one full week after it has played its last regular season match—that the Jaguars will know their seed and their playoff future.
