Tuesday featured a number of close matches in 10-6A soccer, on both the girls and boys sides, with several of those finishing in a deadlock.
That was not the case for the Horn girls, though, as they moved into sole possession of first place with a 6-0 blanking of Skyline.
The Jaguars (3-0-0, 9) got two goals each from Samya Mitchell and Sanya Mitchell, who enjoyed a huge week with both signing with Texas A&M-Commerce on Wednesday, and additional scores from Alicia Robles and Jazmin Alarcon and the defense did the rest.
Horn is the lone unblemished teams remaining after Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath battled to a 1-1 draw.
Iriana Sarpy scored the lone goal for the Yellowjackets (2-0-1, 7), with Hayley Mills finding the back of the net for the Hawks (0-1-1, 1), who picked up their first point of the 10-6A campaign.
North Mesquite (0-1-1, 1) also earned its first point after it took Tyler Legacy (2-0-1, 7) to a 2-2 draw.
Destiny Garcia tallied both goal for the Stallions, with Daniela Cerda and Serena Abe providing the assists. The Raiders got goals from Hannah Smith and Kate Deatherage and an assist from Lily Beckham.
There is also just one unblemished team remaining on the boys side and that is Tyler Legacy (3-0-0, 9), who earned a 3-0 victory over North Mesquite (1-1-0, 3) on Tuesday.
Horn picked up a point after finishing in a 1-1 draw against Skyline.
Eric Onyia found the back of the net off an assist from Jose Candelas for the Jaguars (0-1-2, 2), with Luis Gallagos (0-2-1, 1) matching for the Raiders.
Like the girls did, Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath finished their match deadlocked at 1-1. Eli Owen scored off an assist from David Beltran for the Yellowjackets (2-0-1, 7), while the Hawks (0-0-2, 2) got their goal from Fletcher Fierro.
Friday was supposed to feature another round of 10-6A matches, including a Horn-Mesquite doubleheader, but Mother Nature intervened and those will be pushed back to a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.