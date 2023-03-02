The battle for the final playoff spots tightened up on Tuesday, with four teams separated by three points in third through sixth place.
Rockwall-Heath (4-4-1, 13) jumped up into a tie for third with Horn (4-5-1, 13) after its 4-1 victory over the Jaguars.
The Hawks got goals from Calvin Barley, Lucas Ponzetto, Garrett Hail and Jonathan Carranza. Luciano DaRosa tallied the lone score for Horn, who also got strong play from Nick Terry.
Those teams hold a one-point lead over Royse City (4-5-0, 12) and a three-point cushion over Mesquite (3-6-1, 10).
The Skeeters came out on the short end of a 2-1 decision against Rockwall (6-2-1, 19) on Tuesday.
Brady Valladarez and Collin Clark provided the goals, with Odell Holland and David Beltran distributing the assists and it was just enough to hold off Mesquite.
First-place Tyler Legacy (7-1-2, 23) had no problems with Royse City in a 7-0 victory.
The Raiders got contributions from a number of different players, as Noe Robles tallied a hat trick, Axel Ruben scored twice, Jorge Sanchez had a goal and an assist, Diego Castillo found the back of the net and Anthony Tierrablanca, Jaron Wilkerson, Landon Bravo, Erick Mendez, Walker Woodard and Nathan Eidam added assists.
Friday features a big match between playoff contenders when Royse City hosts Rockwall-Heath, Horn faces a tough challenge when it heads East to take on Tyler Legacy, Rockwall is at home against North Forney and Mesquite takes a break with its bye.
Tuesday was a rough night in 10-6A girls action for Horn and Mesquite, who each came up on the short end of the scoreboard.
The Skeeters (2-7-1, 7 points) dropped a 4-0 decision to Rockwall (9-0-0, 27), who remained undefeated and in first place in district play.
Morgan Countryman scored one goal and assisted on another, and Miranda Countryman, Iriana Sarpy and Alexis Crespin also found the back of the net.
The Jaguars (3-7-0, 9) were unable to keep pace with Rockwall-Heath (8-1-0, 24) in a 7-0 loss
Claire Niedermeier recorded a hat track and had an assist, Mia Bernard scored twice and set up two more scores, Clara Whitten had a pair of goals and an assist and Allie Bazzell also set up a goal.
The Yellowjackets and Hawks had already clinched playoff berths and they were joined in the postseason by Tyler Legacy (6-4-0, 18), who earned its spot after a 3-0 blanking of Royse City (2-6-1, 7).
Horn will look to bounce back on Friday when it hosts Tyler Legacy. Rockwall-Heath is home to take on Royse City, North Forney (2-6-0, 6) returns from its bye to host Rockwall and Mesquite has the night off.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson.
